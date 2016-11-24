“New Blood” is our weekly feature spotlighting new bands from around the world! See below for info on how to submit. Now, check out some killer new shit…

Band name:

THE CAVEMEN (NØT those kiwi-chest-hair twirlers §℘, not Ug and …, NOT Nick Cave, NOT Cave Beat, NOT Primitive Man, NOT Ancient Filth, DEATH 2 ALL FALSE CAVEMEN). We are not ‘MEN’ – we represent ancient mankind in all it’s filthy forms.



Date & location formed:

October 2015, Θn the corner of N. Beacon and Life st. Allston, Ⓐssachusetts.

Reason for forming:

To take Rock and Roll back to square one. Bands be trying SO DAMN HARD to sound like Cro-Mags but ‘not racist’ and D.R.I. but ‘serious’. And frankly, ever since Supercharger kicked the bucket music hasn’t been dumb or bad enough.

What are your lyrics about?

The Primeval & Ancient STRUGGLE of EXISTENCE

How would you describe your sound?

REAL, REAL BAD. 2-3 chords per song – I dare you to count.

What’s in the future for this band?

D. Baggy left for warmer pastures, as did Yrrap. Couch keeps the dream alive with a crew of 7 now known as “Thee Cavemyn*” . But, D. Baggy is busy assmbling the Philthadelphia chapter of The Cavemen to wage war against the Boston chapter.

*Def NOT affiliated with any TERF bullshyt’

Links and contact info:

paleoboys.bandcamp.gov

Youtube Playlist of our videos + promos:



Band name:

THE NANCYS

Date & location formed:

January 2016 Boston, Massachusetts.

Reason for forming:

Grasping at sanity and listening to lots of blues and rock and roll.

What are your lyrics about?

The devil mostly.

How would you describe your sound?

Rock and roll.

What’s in the future for this band?

Hopefully better equipment and some gigs.

Links and contact info:

nancys.bandcamp.com

Band name:

BIG MAN

Date & location formed:

November 2015 in New Haven CT.

Reason for forming:

To write music to send to deep fucking space.

What are your lyrics about?

People, things and ideas that we’ll never support; stagnation and discontent; deep fucking space.

How would you describe your sound?

Dirty hardcore punk that dismantles the big man.

What’s in the future for this band?

Since we recorded our first EP called Habitual Contempt, we added a fifth member. We’re writing new songs right now for upcoming releases and playing as many shows as we can.

Links and contact info:

*protected email*

bigmantheband.bandcamp.com

Band name:

COMMANDO

Date & location formed:

November, 2015, Rochester, NY.

Reason for forming:

Russ and Brandon (who play in a metallic hardcore band OBSESSOR) wanted to start a late 70s style punk band for over a year, and Alex (ex-Skate Korpse) had moved back into Rochester after living in New Orleans for a few years. It’s a perfect line up and the rest is history.

What are your lyrics about?

Struggle, triumph, snow.

How would you describe your sound?

Dark, energetic punk with some melody. Mainly influenced by 70s punk, and 80s hardcore to an extent.

What’s in the future for this band?

Releasing records, playing in and around Rochester.

Links and contact info:

*protected email*

morepowertapes.bandcamp.com/album/come-out-fighting

commandorochester.bandcamp.com

Band name:

SUBSTANCE

Date & location formed:

November 2015 in Houston TX.

Reason for forming:

We all go to high school together and dig punk and stupid artsy shit so we got together and tried to emulate our favorite bands.

What are your lyrics about?

Anger, angst, dissatisfaction, hating conformity, hating yourself, identity issues.

How would you describe your sound?

Early US hardcore like The Germs, Jerry’s Kids and SSD. Hardcore punk for hardcore punks.

What’s in the future for this band?

We’re releasing a 7″ early 2017 and going on a midwestern tour in the summer. If anyone wants to help out with either of those things, hit us up.

Links and contact info:

*protected email*

substancetx.bandcamp.com

facebook.com/demandafuture

Band name:

MISSION CREEP

Date & location formed:

Washington, DC in winter of 2015.

Reason for forming:

The exorcising/ exercising of demons personal and otherwise.

What are your lyrics about?

The soul crushing feeling of indecisiveness about what to do with your life and the extent of actual agency you have over your existence in a capitalist world. Alienation/ aliens. Ghouls and ghoulish behavior. Unflattering drug habits.

How would you describe your sound?

Spooky/ scary. Like if Christian Death, The Chameleons and Killed by Deathrock Volume 1 all worked at the same Spirit Halloween store.

What’s in the future for this band?

We go to the moon, play the moon, eat the moon. That and stage blood if budget permits.

Links and contact info:

missioncreepdc.bandcamp.com

Also reachable by Ouija and astral projection.

Do you have or know of an awesome new band*? It’s easy to submit to be in MRR’s New Blood feature — just email us the following info, and keep keeping’ it real…

1) Band name:

2) Date & location formed:

3) Reason for forming:

4) What are your lyrics about?

5) How would you describe your sound?

6) What’s in the future for this band?

7) Links and contact info:

Along with the answers please send a band photo at least 600px on the longest side (with photo credits), and a logo if you have one, to: *protected email*

*By “new band” we mean a band that formed within the past year or year and a half.