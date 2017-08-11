“New Blood” is our weekly feature spotlighting new bands from around the world! See below for info on how to submit. Now, check out some killer new shit…

Band name:



UNSUB

Date & location formed:

June 2017. Singapore.

Reason for forming:

All of us in the band sort of wanted to play something different and pick up a different instrument from the ones we were playing in our other respective bands, so we decided to get together and make it happen. To put it simply haha!

What are your lyrics about?

The lyrics in the demo are essentially about being pissed at dealing with people who’re out manipulating others for their own wants. Being two faced and all that. Straight up in your face kind of stuff.

How would you describe your sound?

Hardcore punk. We draw inspiration from bands like Rival Mob, The Flex, 86 Mentality to name a few. A little bit of everything actually hahaha!

What’s in the future for this band?

We have yet to play our first show, which is in October? (Unless something pops up along the way) Other than that, we’ll be releasing tapes for the demo through Pissed Off Records (Malaysia) for the region, not that sure for the rest of the world. As of now, we’re hoping to get more shows to play!

Links and contact info:

*protected email*

unknownsubject.bandcamp.com

Twitter: @unsubhc

Band name:



E.D.S. (Excited Delirium Syndrome)

Date & location formed:

January 2017, Philadelphia PA

Reason for forming:

Matt (vox) and Devin (guitar) played together in a few projects over the years, but had always wanted to play together in a fast, straightforward American hardcore-style punk band. Their longtime friend Colin (drums) was on board with the idea and with the addition of Erik (bass) the lineup was complete.

What are your lyrics about?

The pitfalls of hard drug abuse, the surreal Trump administration, Trump Supporters, cop supporters. EDS is anti-Trump and anti-cop.

How would you describe your sound?

Ripping fast USHC. We have been compared to H-100’s, Out Cold, and Cardiac Arrest. Check out our demo review in MRR #411, August 2017.

What’s in the future for this band?

We’ve already done two out of town weekend tours and sold out of our demo’s first press of 200 copies. We repressed the demo (200 copies) and are planning a string of dates in early October, heading south along the Eastern seaboard. We are also writing our follow up which should be out in early 2018.

Links and contact info:

*protected email*

Band name:

CHEAP SURGERY

Who is Cheap Surgery?

Cheap surgery is Leah, Josh, Will and Ben.

How did you all meet?

We met by going to gigs in Leeds at places like CHUNK, temple of boom and wharf chamber and Will and Ben were in a band together when they both lived in the south.

Who writes your lyrics?

Leah: I write the lyrics as I do the vocals but sometimes if I’m stuck I’ll get help from Ben, with him playing drums and having more rhythm than me, he helps a lot with fitting the lyrics to the music.

How would you describe your sound?

New style hardcore done a bit differently.

What’s in the future for all of you?

Just playing more shows, we’ve got quite a few planned for the rest of the year and to try get a 7″ recorded as soon as possible.

Links and contact info:

cheapsurgery.bandcamp.com

Band name:

NEOPHOBE

Date & location formed:

Early stages of songs were hashed out in a Philadelphia basement around summer 2016, but the 4 of us got together in the same room in the winter of 2017 and continued as NEOPHOBE.

Reason for forming:

We hope to blur some lines between punk genres and scenes.

What are your lyrics about?

Heather: My anxiety has been my number one enemy for a while now, so I write a lot about the battles I have had with it as a way to cope and also let my friends and others who are struggling with it know they are not alone. Things have been pretty dark in my life the past few years and I think a lot of what I write really reflects that.

How would you describe your sound?

Twangy, upbeat punk with a dark tinge and a nod to Scandinavia.

What’s in the future for this band?

To keep writing and hopefully put something new out sometime in 2018 along with touring.

Links and contact info:

*protected email*

neophobe.bandcamp.com

Band name:



PÄÄSTÖ

Date & location formed:

Päästö started in Umeå as a project just for fun by Rille and Kristian a few years ago, but in 2014 they asked Jorunn, Rebekka and Bea to join and Päästö became an actual band. We’ve done mainly local gigs a few times a year since. We all have other bands and busy lives, and Kristian doesn’t even live here anymore, so it can be kind of hard to organize rehearsals and get together on a regular basis.

Reason for forming:

Basically Kristian wanted to learn to play drums, and Rille wanted to try out doing vocals. The rest of us were just dying to play some sloppy d-beat.

What are your lyrics about?

You know, the usual. War. Classwar. Being a mess. Nothing special really.

How would you describe your sound?

Imagine Cal and Jakke Kaaos having a Finnish love child. That child is Päästö.

What’s in the future for this band?

We will do our first gig south of Umeå in September, and release a cassette demo on Spela Snabbare Records this autumn, and we’ll see what happens after that. Hopefully we will record some new songs and do some more gigs and bring the Päästö gospel around the world.

Links and contact info:

*protected email*

paasto.bandcamp.com

Band name:

ANTIBODIES

Date & location formed:

We formed in April of this year in the small city of Charlottetown. It’s in the province of Prince Edward Island on the east coast of Canada, most notable for Anne of Green Gables.

Reason for forming:

This band actually formed as a joke. The original intention was to learn “Shut Down” by The Germs and play that for half an hour, but when we went to jam for the first time our guitar player, TJ, told us he had some riffs so we wrote a bunch of songs super quickly.

What are your lyrics about?

There’s no central theme to our lyrics, most of them are just inside jokes and ‘paranoid garbage’ as Ben put it. Some lyrics deal with really mundane and human issues and then make them seem complex and unmoveable, in a stream of consciousness type of manner.

How would you describe your sound?

I’ve never honestly heard much like it before personally. I hear it as a punk band with a touch of weird. Others have found it surfy or garagy, and there is definitely a little bit of old school hardcore influence in some of the songs. It’s definitely something I’ve never heard out of our town before.

What’s in the future for this band?

Well I literally just ordered the tapes for our demo while typing this up so we’ll likely have those up in the next couple of weeks. I think the next thing we’ll be doing is recording a couple of songs for a split, and then we’ll keep writing and record an EP or an LP or something soon. We’re just gonna pump out the jams.

Links and contact info:

antibodieschtn.bandcamp.com

