“New Blood” is our weekly feature spotlighting new bands from around the world! See below for info on how to submit. Now, check out some killer new shit…

Band name:

VOG

Date & location formed:

February 14, 2016 ~ HAPPY VOGGINTIMES DAY ~ in dreary Portland, Oregon.

Reason for forming:

Well after the brutal divorce and losing the kids to the international phenomenon known as Pokemon Go, I had no idea who I was anymore. My identity as a “Family Guy” had been ripped apart and no amount of import car buying or leaving nasty comments on lady strangers’ Instagram accounts was going to get me through this putrid wasteland called life. I finally called up the ole gang from the Hot Topic stockroom, and we all agreed that the best thing for 4 sexy, rock ‘n rollin’, middle-aged studs to do was to either try improv comedy or get the band back together.

What are your lyrics about?

The Mall. Confronting The Man. Avoiding Taxes – not as a rich person, but as a very poor and lowly mall rodent. Many of our songs are also just shout outs to all the cool dogs and innocent babies out there.

How would you describe your sound?

Make Amps Crate Again.

What’s in the future for this band?

We’re working on some more one-minute hits, and we’re planning on touring East + West Coast in 2017. No word yet on an interior continent tour, though we’re pretty fond of the Mall of America. And just to let all you silly “punx” know: We’re tired of “all ages” shows filled with BORING ADULTS and APATHETIC TEENS. We will not rest until those sweet, innocent babies get their rightful place at the show. BABIES TO THE FRONT! P.S. If you work at the Hot Topic in the Mall of America, please help us get a show there. Thanks.

Links and contact info:

*protected email*

vogpdx.bandcamp.com

Band name:

JUICE BOX

Date & location formed:

Calgary, Alberta, Canada. Sometime in 2015? Maybe February.

Reason for forming:

Fuck the boys club! As a reason for the four of us to hang out and drink champagne every week. Some of us had never been in a band before and thought it was about time.

What are your lyrics about?

They are read off an iPad at live shows. Kayla reads Amazon reviews for sex swings, gross texts from straight white boys on Tinder (she has a lovely partner named Chris who is in a great band called Melted Mirror, so they are not from experience.) They are read from this website called straightwhiteboystexting.org which is definitely NSFW, and is updated often with horrifying messages. So the song kind of changes every time, but we think the recorded version turned out really great. And then there’s a song that educates us on how a pet rat can help you through depression.

How would you describe your sound?

A little post-punky, but also poppy. Someone called us “twee” recently which is confusing but fun.

What’s in the future for this band?

Playing shows around Calgary and supporting the local music community. Gwen, one of our members, is one of the founders of a cool new all ages venue at the local bike co-op, The Good Life Community Bike Shop. It’s something that Calgary needs so badly. They just had their first show and it was awesome — we hope to be involved with and support more stuff like that.

Links and contact info:

*protected email*

juiceboxyyc.bandcamp.com

Band name:



INGROWN

Date & location formed:

We started jamming this band early January/February 2015 and played our first show later that month, in Boise, Idaho.

Reason for forming:

Since the summer of 2010 when we started playing punk, we’ve always been influenced by early 80s hardcore and that was it. We did bands like 1d, Grocery List, Flanders Ned, & our main inspiration was always my dad’s band State of Confusion, and Negative Approach. Strictly real style hardcore and not much else. Things went weird with lots of our friends and we weren’t really doing much music at the time. Ingrown started as a last minute “ah fuck let’s just form a new band and play that show next month” kinda idea, then we just stopped doing what we always did and wrote different stuff.

What are your lyrics about?

Mostly about hating bullies and racist bastards. Boise’s scene is dramatic as hell and lots of people are shit talkers so I just write about how I don’t like anything about them and want to hurt em really badly.

How would you describe your sound?

We started writing differently than we ever had and kinda didn’t know what we were doing. We realized Dave can blast insanely well. Then I just wanted to strum as fast as I can. We started caring less about following the same guidelines we always had, so we went for something new. It was like hardcore with a lot of blasting poured all over it then a few breakdowns stuffed in the middle. We realized two stepping kicks ass too.

What’s in the future for this band?

Continuing to live the dream. We’ve recorded, put out a tape, played OHC, and toured. That’s everything we’ve ever wanted to do and it’s all we’re gonna continue to do over and over! We’re gonna do some cool little stuff within the next few months then wanna do a tour in the summer that’s gonna be way too long for us to handle. We’re gonna go to olympia in a month and record 5 or 6 brand new songs then see how that gets put out.

Links and contact info:

*protected email*

*protected email*

ingrownhc.bandcamp.com

Band name:

GLEAMED

Date & location formed:

We formed in Apr. 2015 from Tokyo,Japan.

Reason for forming:

Spreading the heavy and brutal sound.

What are your lyrics about?

Hate,anger,depression,death and human stupidity.

How would you describe your sound?

Modern Powerviolence mixed with 90’s metalcore like Disembodied,early Zao etc.

What’s in the future for this band?

Our bassist might quit the band next year when he graduates from University. If so, our activity would get a little slower.

Links and contact info:

*protected email*

gleamedhc.bandcamp.com

Band name:

OBEDIENCE

Date & location formed:

Austin, TX 2016.

Reason for forming:

We (Dave and Chris) have talked about starting a project for years, and finally teamed up with like minded friends (Joe and Kevin) for some fast, straightforward hardcore.

What are your lyrics about?

Social commentary- not exclusively political. With all that’s been going on this year it’s hard to not fall into that.

How would you describe your sound?

We have multiple members bringing songs in and the results are usually pretty fast and short. US hardcore style with some Euro/Japan influence.

What’s in the future for this band?

Our debut 7″ (remixed version of our demo) will be out very soon on Fair Warning. New songs, more shows… Hopefully some touring in 2017!

Links and contact info:

*protected email*

obedience.bandcamp.com

fairwarningrecords.bandcamp.com

