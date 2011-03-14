

MRR #405 is here! It’s that time again, our Year-End Top Ten Issue, with 2016 best-of lists by everyone from your favorite band, column, or label. We’ve also got hand-picked show photos from Angela Owens and Farrah Skeiky, and art throughout by Sarah Sequoia. Plus, we talk with Boston goth femme punks DAME, Glasgow’s ANXIETY teach us about “wimpy hardcore,” FUCKING from Minneapolis live up to their name, then we delve into Filipino Oi! with the EXSENADORS and Finnish post-punk with APATHETICS. All this plus letters, columns, and the record, book, film, and zine reviews you love. Start the new year off right with Maximum Rocknroll!

You can also order this issue by mail by sending $4.99 in the US, $7 Canada, $9 Mexico, or $11 worldwide to: MRR • PO Box 460760 • San Francisco, CA 94146 • USA …or just SUBSCRIBE!

Still available: MRR #404 • January 2016 issue…

Reading lists and cybersecurity for the impending Trump presidency, Transgress Fest, Copenhagen’s PRISON, PHANTOM HEAD from Kansas City, Berlin’s DIÄT, Polish punks from Dublin THE BLOW INS, Baltimore’s QUITTER, HARD LEFT from Oakland, Canada’s PARASYTES, Australia’s LAKES and TOL, BRATAKUS from Scotland and photo spreads from Static Shock Fest and Mexico City.

You can now download MRR #404 for only $3.99!!

