The May issue of Maximum Rocknroll, #408 is here! Things kick off with the future of Berlin post-Deustchpunk — MÜLLTÜTE, and then we hang with Gainesville shoegazers UV-TV, we discuss Scandinavian hardcore with Minneapolis’ ATAXXIA, uncover the history of Wales’ hidden gem REPTILE RANCH, and hear about Truewave with SF’s own STREET EATERS. We also learn about bobos and squats with France’s ZONE INFINIE, and round things out with Boston peace punks PANDEMIX, Costa Rican grindcore band EXACERBACIÓN, and the debut of a harm reduction column. All this plus tons of fresh zine, record, and film reviews. Get yours now!

You can also order this issue by mail by sending $4.99 in the US, $7 Canada, $9 Mexico, or $11 worldwide to: MRR • PO Box 460760 • San Francisco, CA 94146 • USA …or just SUBSCRIBE!

Still available: MRR #407 • April 2017 issue…

Brazil’s FUTURO, L.A.’s GENERACION SUICIDA, OHYDA from Poland, ULTRA from Barcelona, London/New Zealand’s CAVEMEN, CROOKED BANGS from Austin, K9-67, Finland’s KOVAA RASVAA, Iceland’s ROHT, and Cleveland scene report.

You can now download MRR #407 for only $3.99!!

