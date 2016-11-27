MRR Radio #1533 • 11/27/16

On this week’s radio show, Greg brings you songs of failure, resistance, the end of the world, immortality, perversion and more!!

Intro song:

DEFECT DEFECT – We’ve Already Lost

Songs for These Miserable Times of Fighting the Great Terribleness and Eradicating the Honky Menace

THE BODY – Cop Killer

THE CRUCIFUCKS – Hinckley Had A Vision

RATS REST – We Must Destroy the Honky Menace

ICE 9 – Revolting Mess

THIS IS MY FIST – A History of Rats

Happy Birthday to…

MINUTEMEN – Little Man With A Gun in his Hand

IMPRACTICAL COCKPIT – Lowell “Bud” Paxton

CARRIE NATIONS – Top Gun

HARUM SCARUM – Systematic Death

EXCESSIVE DEFIANCE – Amanda

LIGHTNING BOLT – 13 Monsters

LIL’ RUNT – New Method

EXPLODING HEARTS – Making Teenage Faces

New Clanks in the Bins

PANDEMIX – Faultless

HARTLE ROAD – Lemmy

MALA LECHE – En Celo

X 45 – Untitled

DAUDYFLIN – Drepa Drepa

PRIMETIME – Pervert

Outro song:

COUNTY Z – End of the World

Maximum Rocknroll Radio is a weekly radio show and podcast featuring DIY punk, garage rock, hardcore, and more from around the world. Our rotating cast of DJs picks the best of the best from MRR magazine’s astounding, ever-growing vinyl archive. You can find MRR Radio archives, specials, and more at radio.maximumrocknroll.com. Thanks for listening!