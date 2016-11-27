MRR Radio #1533 • 11/27/16
November 27th, 2016 by Greg
On this week’s radio show, Greg brings you songs of failure, resistance, the end of the world, immortality, perversion and more!!
Intro song:
DEFECT DEFECT – We’ve Already Lost
Songs for These Miserable Times of Fighting the Great Terribleness and Eradicating the Honky Menace
THE BODY – Cop Killer
THE CRUCIFUCKS – Hinckley Had A Vision
RATS REST – We Must Destroy the Honky Menace
ICE 9 – Revolting Mess
THIS IS MY FIST – A History of Rats
Happy Birthday to…
MINUTEMEN – Little Man With A Gun in his Hand
IMPRACTICAL COCKPIT – Lowell “Bud” Paxton
CARRIE NATIONS – Top Gun
HARUM SCARUM – Systematic Death
EXCESSIVE DEFIANCE – Amanda
LIGHTNING BOLT – 13 Monsters
LIL’ RUNT – New Method
EXPLODING HEARTS – Making Teenage Faces
New Clanks in the Bins
PANDEMIX – Faultless
HARTLE ROAD – Lemmy
MALA LECHE – En Celo
X 45 – Untitled
DAUDYFLIN – Drepa Drepa
PRIMETIME – Pervert
Outro song:
COUNTY Z – End of the World
Maximum Rocknroll Radio is a weekly radio show and podcast featuring DIY punk, garage rock, hardcore, and more from around the world. Our rotating cast of DJs picks the best of the best from MRR magazine’s astounding, ever-growing vinyl archive. You can find MRR Radio archives, specials, and more at radio.maximumrocknroll.com. Thanks for listening!
