MRR Radio #1534 • 12/4/16

For the very first in a new series of MRR Radio shows hosted outside of San Francisco, Alex & Mette school us on the evolution of the punk scene in their native Copenhagen, Denmark, and what’s good now.

Intro song:

SODS – Copenhagen

Before K-Town Was a Thing…

BRATS – I Do What I Wanna Do

ADS – Waiting for the War

KALASHNIKOV – Famler Sig Frem

The Birth of K-Town Hardcore

AMDI PETERSENS ARMÉ – En Borger Af Samfundet

ASBEST – Astumpet

PARAGRAF 119 – Fingrene Væk

GORILLA ANGREB – København I Ruiner

Mid-2000s Moshpit Fuel

NO HOPE FOR THE KIDS – Suicide City

BOMBEREGN – No Tomorrow

NUCLEAR DEATH TERROR – The Darkest Age

DEATH TOKEN – All Dreams Are Nightmares

New Wave of K-Town Hardcore

DOGMATIST – Small Roads

HALSHUG – Sort Sind

JUNTA – Krigen Kommer Snart Til Europa

THE WAR GOES ON – This Shitty Life

PLANET Y – Sort Verden

BIG MESS – Twenties

MOTH – Synthetic Hands

Outro song:

NIGHT FEVER – New Blood

Notes from the DJs: If you want to check out some of the albums mentioned in the set, go to www.thefatpunk.dk and look them up. Top recommendations are the compilations Pærepunk and København I Ruiner.

Find the latest gossip from Copenhagen on www.livinginthecity.dk and be sure to check out www.ktownhardcorefest.org for info on the 2017 edition of Copenhagen’s craziest punk get-together. Don’t miss it!

Maximum Rocknroll Radio is a weekly radio show and podcast featuring DIY punk, garage rock, hardcore, and more from around the world. Our rotating cast of DJs picks the best of the best from MRR magazine’s astounding, ever-growing vinyl archive. You can find MRR Radio archives, specials, and more at radio.maximumrocknroll.com. Thanks for listening!