MRR Radio #1534 • 12/4/16

For the very first in a new series of MRR Radio shows hosted outside of San Francisco, Alex & Mette school us on the evolution of the punk scene in their native Copenhagen, Denmark, and what’s good now.
Intro song:
SODS – Copenhagen
Before K-Town Was a Thing…
BRATS – I Do What I Wanna Do
ADS – Waiting for the War
KALASHNIKOV – Famler Sig Frem
The Birth of K-Town Hardcore
AMDI PETERSENS ARMÉ – En Borger Af Samfundet
ASBEST – Astumpet
PARAGRAF 119 – Fingrene Væk
GORILLA ANGREB – København I Ruiner
Mid-2000s Moshpit Fuel
NO HOPE FOR THE KIDS – Suicide City
BOMBEREGN – No Tomorrow
NUCLEAR DEATH TERROR – The Darkest Age
DEATH TOKEN – All Dreams Are Nightmares
New Wave of K-Town Hardcore
DOGMATIST – Small Roads
HALSHUG – Sort Sind
JUNTA – Krigen Kommer Snart Til Europa
THE WAR GOES ON – This Shitty Life
PLANET Y – Sort Verden
BIG MESS – Twenties
MOTH – Synthetic Hands
Outro song:
NIGHT FEVER – New Blood
Notes from the DJs: If you want to check out some of the albums mentioned in the set, go to www.thefatpunk.dk and look them up. Top recommendations are the compilations Pærepunk and København I Ruiner.
Find the latest gossip from Copenhagen on www.livinginthecity.dk and be sure to check out www.ktownhardcorefest.org for info on the 2017 edition of Copenhagen’s craziest punk get-together. Don’t miss it!
