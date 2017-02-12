MRR Radio #1544 • 2/12/17

Former MRR content coordinator Lydia guest hosts this edition of MRR Remote Radio, and takes a trip through Greece’s rich and politically-charged punk past, from 1983 to 2000. Surely 60 minutes is not enough to explore the many great bands Greece has produced over the years, but for those eager enough to discover more, you can find links and a wealth of information (in Greek!) at anexartisi.gr or email *protected email* with any questions or for more details about this Greek punk.

Intro song:

ADIEXODO (Dead End) – Soundtrack for Street Fighting / ΑΔΙΕΞΟΔΟ – Σάουντρακ για Οδομαχίες

I AM YOUR NIGHTMARE

METRO DECAY – Remnants / Κειμήλια

EX-HUMANS – Pointless Survival / Ανώφελη Επιβίωση

STRESS – Anxiety / ΣΤΡΕΣΣ – Άγχος

CHAOS, NO HOPE

GENIA TOU CHAOUS (Chaos Generation) – No Hope / ΓΕΝΙΑ ΤΟΥ ΧΑΟΥΣ – Καμιά Ελπίδα

ΑΝΤΙ… – Human Vegetables / ‘Ανθρωποι Φυτά

ORA MIDEN (Zero Hour) – Death to Poets / ΟΡΑ ΜΗΔΕΝ – Θάνατο Στους Ποιητές

GULAG – Big Talk / ΓΚΟΥΛΑΓΚ – Μόνο Λόγια

MISERY, ROUTINE, THE SAME OLD STORY

NAFTIA (Nausea) – Golden Youth / ΝΑΥΤΙΑ – Χρυσή Νεολαία

KINONIKA APOVLITA? (Social Waste?) – Death Youth / ΚΟΙΝΩΝΙΚΑ ΑΠΟΒΛΗΤΑ; – Νεκρή Νεολαία

ANTIDRASI (Reaction) – State of Danger / ΑΝΤΙΔΡΑΣΗ – Κατάσταση Κινδύνου

PANIKOS (Panic) – Lias / ΠΑΝΙΚΟΣ – Ψεύτες

NEGATIVE END

CHAOTIKO TELOS (Chaotic End) – We Live in the Dark / ΧΑΟΤΙΚΟ ΤΕΛΟΣ – Ζούμε Στο Σκοτάδι

ARNITIKI STASI (Negative Stance) – Pandora’s Box / ΑΡΝΗΤΙΚΗ ΣΤΑΣΗ – Κουτί της Πανδώρας

HIBERNATION – Glass Metropolis / ΧΕΙΜΕΡΙΑ ΝΑΡΚΗ – Γυάλινη Μητρόπολη

YOUR VOTE IS YOUR PUNISHMENT

CHAOTIKI DIASTASI (Chaotic Dimension) – Politically Dependent / ΧΑΟΤΙΚΗ ΔΙΑΣΤΑΣΗ – Κομματικά Εξαρτημένοι

OREXI GIA TIPOTA (In The Mood for Nothing)- Girl Rapes Boy / ΟΡΕΞΗ ΓΙΑ ΤΙΠΟΤΑ – Κορίτσι Βιάζει Αγόρι

FREE YOURSELF – Addiction / Εθισμός (GULAG cover)

Outro song:

PANX ROMANA – Alarm / Συναγερμός

Maximum Rocknroll Radio is a weekly radio show and podcast featuring DIY punk, garage rock, hardcore, and more from around the world. Our rotating cast of DJs picks the best of the best from MRR magazine’s astounding, ever-growing vinyl archive. You can find MRR Radio archives, specials, and more at radio.maximumrocknroll.com. Thanks for listening!