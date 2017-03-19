MRR Radio #1549 • 3/19/17

Things can get kind of boring and repetitious over here at MRRHQ, so today Grace stick ‘n pokes Matt while he tries to DJ one-handed and talk about cool punk music.

Intro song:

SO MUCH HATE – Progress

Newness

MIDNITE SNAXXX – I’ve Been a Jerk

RETRASERES – Tu Antes Molabas

OI POLLOI – Soil Yourself

VIVISEKTIO – Ruumiita

QUESTION – A New You

Bloody Inkstains Across Sweden

LÄDERNUNNAN – Ensam I Natt

GRISEN SKRIKER – Ettusen Punks

LIVIN’ SACRIFICE – Fuck Off

USCH – Röda Rummet

PROFAN RELIK – Ensam Kvar

TT REUTER – Hör Inte Till

Hakodate Hardcore

CRUDE – Just Go Go Ahead

BALANCE – Twisted History

MUSTANG – Over Drive

ETÆ – Rotten To the Core

Nasty ’80s Hardcore from the Rockies

WHITE TRASH – Nazis In My Neighborhood

BUM KON – Drunken Sex Sucks

ANTI SCRUNTI FACTION – Daddy’s Little Girl

FRANTIX – You’re Ill

LEPERS – So We Can Talk

Bloody Inkstains across Texas and California

THE HUNS – Busy Kids

CHILD MOLESTERS – I’m Gonna Punch You In the Face

THE NEXT – Cheap Rewards

Outro song:

D.S.B. – Never Die

Maximum Rocknroll Radio is a weekly radio show and podcast featuring DIY punk, garage rock, hardcore, and more from around the world. Our rotating cast of DJs picks the best of the best from MRR magazine’s astounding, ever-growing vinyl archive. You can find MRR Radio archives, specials, and more at radio.maximumrocknroll.com. Thanks for listening!