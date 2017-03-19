MRR Radio #1549 • 3/19/17
March 19th, 2017 by Matt Badenhop
Things can get kind of boring and repetitious over here at MRRHQ, so today Grace stick ‘n pokes Matt while he tries to DJ one-handed and talk about cool punk music.
Podcast: Play in new window | Download (Duration: 59:53 — 82.3MB)
Subscribe: iTunes | Android | RSS
Intro song:
SO MUCH HATE – Progress
Newness
MIDNITE SNAXXX – I’ve Been a Jerk
RETRASERES – Tu Antes Molabas
OI POLLOI – Soil Yourself
VIVISEKTIO – Ruumiita
QUESTION – A New You
Bloody Inkstains Across Sweden
LÄDERNUNNAN – Ensam I Natt
GRISEN SKRIKER – Ettusen Punks
LIVIN’ SACRIFICE – Fuck Off
USCH – Röda Rummet
PROFAN RELIK – Ensam Kvar
TT REUTER – Hör Inte Till
Hakodate Hardcore
CRUDE – Just Go Go Ahead
BALANCE – Twisted History
MUSTANG – Over Drive
ETÆ – Rotten To the Core
Nasty ’80s Hardcore from the Rockies
WHITE TRASH – Nazis In My Neighborhood
BUM KON – Drunken Sex Sucks
ANTI SCRUNTI FACTION – Daddy’s Little Girl
FRANTIX – You’re Ill
LEPERS – So We Can Talk
Bloody Inkstains across Texas and California
THE HUNS – Busy Kids
CHILD MOLESTERS – I’m Gonna Punch You In the Face
THE NEXT – Cheap Rewards
Outro song:
D.S.B. – Never Die
Maximum Rocknroll Radio is a weekly radio show and podcast featuring DIY punk, garage rock, hardcore, and more from around the world. Our rotating cast of DJs picks the best of the best from MRR magazine’s astounding, ever-growing vinyl archive. You can find MRR Radio archives, specials, and more at radio.maximumrocknroll.com. Thanks for listening!
Recent Comments
Maximum Rocknroll #6 • May–June 1983