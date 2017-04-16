MRR Radio #1553 • 4/16/17
April 16th, 2017 by Greg
This week on MRR Radio, Greg blasts into the stratosphere with Lourdes from DON’T ASK and Alex…from punk.
Grab a space bag and join us.
Intro song:
THE GIZMOS – Dead Astronaut (for Billy Nightshade RIP)
Greg dives into the bin of new arrivals
WARM BODIES – Stinky
REIZ – Autopilot
FUNERAL CONE – Creep Show
OI POLLOI – Destroi Phallocentricity
DON’T ASK – Sabotage
Lourdes is full of ice cream and dis-content
FUTURE VIRGINS – Broke Down
SHIT PRESENT – Anxious Type
SQUISHERS – Please Don’t Lose
MARTHA – Sleeping Beauty
TENDER TANTRUM – Elevation
Alex says “Caitlin got a flat going to Berkeley to buy me a vape pen”
ESCORT – Whore for A Whore
SONGS FOR MOMS – Whole Electric Lady
PERFECT PEOPLE – Replicator
SIAL – Taqlid
MOZART – Broad Daylight
Greg fucks up the vibe
PISS TEST – Basement
DREAMDECAY – Joy
RIK & THE PIGS – Don’t Tell On Me
Outro song:
FRED & TOODY – I Was Free
Maximum Rocknroll Radio is a weekly radio show and podcast featuring DIY punk, garage rock, hardcore, and more from around the world. Our rotating cast of DJs picks the best of the best from MRR magazine’s astounding, ever-growing vinyl archive. You can find MRR Radio archives, specials, and more at radio.maximumrocknroll.com. Thanks for listening!
