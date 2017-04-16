MRR Radio #1553 • 4/16/17

This week on MRR Radio, Greg blasts into the stratosphere with Lourdes from DON’T ASK and Alex…from punk.

Grab a space bag and join us.

Intro song:

THE GIZMOS – Dead Astronaut (for Billy Nightshade RIP)

Greg dives into the bin of new arrivals

WARM BODIES – Stinky

REIZ – Autopilot

FUNERAL CONE – Creep Show

OI POLLOI – Destroi Phallocentricity

DON’T ASK – Sabotage

Lourdes is full of ice cream and dis-content

FUTURE VIRGINS – Broke Down

SHIT PRESENT – Anxious Type

SQUISHERS – Please Don’t Lose

MARTHA – Sleeping Beauty

TENDER TANTRUM – Elevation

Alex says “Caitlin got a flat going to Berkeley to buy me a vape pen”

ESCORT – Whore for A Whore

SONGS FOR MOMS – Whole Electric Lady

PERFECT PEOPLE – Replicator

SIAL – Taqlid

MOZART – Broad Daylight

Greg fucks up the vibe

PISS TEST – Basement

DREAMDECAY – Joy

RIK & THE PIGS – Don’t Tell On Me

Outro song:

FRED & TOODY – I Was Free

Maximum Rocknroll Radio is a weekly radio show and podcast featuring DIY punk, garage rock, hardcore, and more from around the world. Our rotating cast of DJs picks the best of the best from MRR magazine’s astounding, ever-growing vinyl archive. You can find MRR Radio archives, specials, and more at radio.maximumrocknroll.com. Thanks for listening!