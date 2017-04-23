MRR Radio #1554 • 4/23/17

Join Luke and Henry from the Wallaby Beat record label and blog for this edition of MRR Remote Radio as they ramble about the greatest misfires, nonentities and unfindables of Australian punk from 1976-’84. It’s an hour of rare records, cassette-only tracks, unreleased songs and archival recordings punctuated by brief bursts of your hosts’ OCD. For more info on any of the songs included in this show, check out wallabybeat.blogspot.com or email *protected email* .

Radiation Sickness

STILETTO – Nuclear War

THE REJECTED – Nuclear War

Lucky To Be Australian

BRITISH JETS – Another Day In The City

INVADER – Don’t Blame It On Me

FLYING CALVITTOS – Squeal Like A Pig

PLASTIC EP AND THE RECORDS – So You Want To Make A Record

Celibacy Is The Key

THE SCREAMING ABDABS – We Don’t Wanna

CITY RAM WADDY – Walking The Dog

ULSERS – Julius Sumner Miller

Stinking Bloody Rotters And Loudmouth Hoons

DELEGATES – Never Let It Get Ya Down

SQUADRON LEADER! – 1,2,3,4

U-BOMBS – It’s Automatic

BANANA REPUBLIK – Make Her Yellow

EDITIONS – Right To Be Famous

No Music In The World Today

BABEEZ – Mainline Honey

THE LAST WORDS – I Hate The Sun

PUBLIC EXECUTION – T.V. Suffragette

DEATH OF A NUN – It’s Your Fault

Perth Is A Culture Shock…

CHEAP NASTIES – Johnny Is A Heartbreaker

THE VICTIMS – Elvis Is Dead

THE ORPHANS – Bored

…And So Is Melbourne:

ARTHUR DUNSTAN (A.K.A. RIC MELBOURNE) – Sea Plane Poo Wong

