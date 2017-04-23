MRR Radio #1554 • 4/23/17
April 23rd, 2017 by Kalou
Join Luke and Henry from the Wallaby Beat record label and blog for this edition of MRR Remote Radio as they ramble about the greatest misfires, nonentities and unfindables of Australian punk from 1976-’84. It’s an hour of rare records, cassette-only tracks, unreleased songs and archival recordings punctuated by brief bursts of your hosts’ OCD. For more info on any of the songs included in this show, check out wallabybeat.blogspot.com or email .
Radiation Sickness
STILETTO – Nuclear War
THE REJECTED – Nuclear War
Lucky To Be Australian
BRITISH JETS – Another Day In The City
INVADER – Don’t Blame It On Me
FLYING CALVITTOS – Squeal Like A Pig
PLASTIC EP AND THE RECORDS – So You Want To Make A Record
Celibacy Is The Key
THE SCREAMING ABDABS – We Don’t Wanna
CITY RAM WADDY – Walking The Dog
ULSERS – Julius Sumner Miller
Stinking Bloody Rotters And Loudmouth Hoons
DELEGATES – Never Let It Get Ya Down
SQUADRON LEADER! – 1,2,3,4
U-BOMBS – It’s Automatic
BANANA REPUBLIK – Make Her Yellow
EDITIONS – Right To Be Famous
No Music In The World Today
BABEEZ – Mainline Honey
THE LAST WORDS – I Hate The Sun
PUBLIC EXECUTION – T.V. Suffragette
DEATH OF A NUN – It’s Your Fault
Perth Is A Culture Shock…
CHEAP NASTIES – Johnny Is A Heartbreaker
THE VICTIMS – Elvis Is Dead
THE ORPHANS – Bored
…And So Is Melbourne:
ARTHUR DUNSTAN (A.K.A. RIC MELBOURNE) – Sea Plane Poo Wong
