MRR Radio #1556 • 5/7/17
May 7th, 2017 by Hal
Hal spazzez out about B.O.B. & Cuba while Rotten Ron cassettes up the show.
Intro song:
ADICTOX – Después De Todo
Horrible Halitosis – B.O.B. Fest 2017: Oakland to Cuba!
WHOOSIE WHAT’S IT’S – Tiny Little Heart
DREADFUL CHILDREN – Nemesis
PARTY FORCE – The Devil Inside
FRACAS – Hurt on the World
KICKER – You Can’t Take Me Anywhere
CROSS STITCHED EYES – Cast Out
Rotten Ron – Manic Relapse was cool but the Metro still kinda blows
FUTURA – Slave to Life
ARGUMENT – Some of Them
CRIMEN – El Enemigo Soy Yo Parte Dos
PRISION POSTUMO – Compania Financiera
FANTASY LANE – Down the Drain
F.I.T.S. – These Walls Are Made of Shit
Halibutt – Random Party Tunage
DANGUS TARKUS – Apocalloyd
HERD OF WASTERS – Artisian Assholes
LOS IMPUESTOS – Nuevos Ladrones
WESTERN ADDICTION – Masscult, Vulgarians and Entitlement
MANATEEES – Stupifier
BAD DREAMS ALWAYS – Ingen Kontrol
Rotten Ron – Saves Punk Again
TOTALOVE – Amor Total
SUBVERSIVE RITE – Big Brother
RIXE – Paris-Est
ELECTROCUTIONER – Butchered Ones
Outro song:
NO CLASS – Right to Work
Maximum Rocknroll Radio is a weekly radio show and podcast featuring DIY punk, garage rock, hardcore, and more from around the world. Our rotating cast of DJs picks the best of the best from MRR magazine’s astounding, ever-growing vinyl archive. You can find MRR Radio archives, specials, and more at radio.maximumrocknroll.com. Thanks for listening!
