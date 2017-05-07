MRR Radio #1556 • 5/7/17

Hal spazzez out about B.O.B. & Cuba while Rotten Ron cassettes up the show.

Intro song:

ADICTOX – Después De Todo

Horrible Halitosis – B.O.B. Fest 2017: Oakland to Cuba!

WHOOSIE WHAT’S IT’S – Tiny Little Heart

DREADFUL CHILDREN – Nemesis

PARTY FORCE – The Devil Inside

FRACAS – Hurt on the World

KICKER – You Can’t Take Me Anywhere

CROSS STITCHED EYES – Cast Out

Rotten Ron – Manic Relapse was cool but the Metro still kinda blows

FUTURA – Slave to Life

ARGUMENT – Some of Them

CRIMEN – El Enemigo Soy Yo Parte Dos

PRISION POSTUMO – Compania Financiera

FANTASY LANE – Down the Drain

F.I.T.S. – These Walls Are Made of Shit

Halibutt – Random Party Tunage

DANGUS TARKUS – Apocalloyd

HERD OF WASTERS – Artisian Assholes

LOS IMPUESTOS – Nuevos Ladrones

WESTERN ADDICTION – Masscult, Vulgarians and Entitlement

MANATEEES – Stupifier

BAD DREAMS ALWAYS – Ingen Kontrol

Rotten Ron – Saves Punk Again

TOTALOVE – Amor Total

SUBVERSIVE RITE – Big Brother

RIXE – Paris-Est

ELECTROCUTIONER – Butchered Ones

Outro song:

NO CLASS – Right to Work

Maximum Rocknroll Radio is a weekly radio show and podcast featuring DIY punk, garage rock, hardcore, and more from around the world. Our rotating cast of DJs picks the best of the best from MRR magazine’s astounding, ever-growing vinyl archive. You can find MRR Radio archives, specials, and more at radio.maximumrocknroll.com. Thanks for listening!