MRR Radio #1557 • 5/14/17

So we were all set to do a radio show, and then a more grizzled Pete and Langford appeared in a flash of light. They told us they were from a dark future where we had fucked up the radio show, tied us up, and recorded the show themselves. It came out OK.

A throwback for an intro song? Crazy future us. They must know things we don’t.

Q-FACTOR – I’m Not That Stupid

This is what new releases from the future sound like. Huh, poppy.

THIGH MASTER – Whiplash

PROTEX – I WONDER WHY

BBQ – Rock Me

CENTURY PALM – King of John Street

MARK WYNN – Massive

Apparently at one point we bum out Jerry? Oh shit man, we’re totally fucking sorry in advance.

HAIL MARY – Residue

HOSE GOT CABLE – Chevy Chase Motherfucker

HAMMERHEAD – M.I.A.

HONOR ROLE – Bowling For Bibles

HONEYWELL – Undesirable

Man, new music from the future is pretty sweet all in all.

BLANK SQUARE – Empty Head

PLAYBOY – The Weather

CEREAL KILLER- I Don’t Want Any Sandwiches

CAREER SUICIDE – Borrowed Time

DE KIFT – Vlijt

Come to think of it, I should have asked for stock tips instead of more future music.

MOVING TARGETS – Never

RAIN LIKE THE SOUND OF TRAINS – What I Want

GIVE – Do You Feel

HUMMINGBIRD OF DEATH – All 12 songs from split 5” with BEARTRAP

Apparently in the future Poland is still there. Cool, I’d be bummed if I never got a chance to go.

EL BANDA – gwałtgłosy

Maximum Rocknroll Radio is a weekly radio show and podcast featuring DIY punk, garage rock, hardcore, and more from around the world. Our rotating cast of DJs picks the best of the best from MRR magazine’s astounding, ever-growing vinyl archive. You can find MRR Radio archives, specials, and more at radio.maximumrocknroll.com. Thanks for listening!