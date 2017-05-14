MRR Radio #1557 • 5/14/17
May 14th, 2017 by Langford
So we were all set to do a radio show, and then a more grizzled Pete and Langford appeared in a flash of light. They told us they were from a dark future where we had fucked up the radio show, tied us up, and recorded the show themselves. It came out OK.
Podcast: Play in new window | Download (Duration: 1:00:38 — 83.3MB)
Subscribe: iTunes | Android | RSS
A throwback for an intro song? Crazy future us. They must know things we don’t.
Q-FACTOR – I’m Not That Stupid
This is what new releases from the future sound like. Huh, poppy.
THIGH MASTER – Whiplash
PROTEX – I WONDER WHY
BBQ – Rock Me
CENTURY PALM – King of John Street
MARK WYNN – Massive
Apparently at one point we bum out Jerry? Oh shit man, we’re totally fucking sorry in advance.
HAIL MARY – Residue
HOSE GOT CABLE – Chevy Chase Motherfucker
HAMMERHEAD – M.I.A.
HONOR ROLE – Bowling For Bibles
HONEYWELL – Undesirable
Man, new music from the future is pretty sweet all in all.
BLANK SQUARE – Empty Head
PLAYBOY – The Weather
CEREAL KILLER- I Don’t Want Any Sandwiches
CAREER SUICIDE – Borrowed Time
DE KIFT – Vlijt
Come to think of it, I should have asked for stock tips instead of more future music.
MOVING TARGETS – Never
RAIN LIKE THE SOUND OF TRAINS – What I Want
GIVE – Do You Feel
HUMMINGBIRD OF DEATH – All 12 songs from split 5” with BEARTRAP
Apparently in the future Poland is still there. Cool, I’d be bummed if I never got a chance to go.
EL BANDA – gwałtgłosy
Maximum Rocknroll Radio is a weekly radio show and podcast featuring DIY punk, garage rock, hardcore, and more from around the world. Our rotating cast of DJs picks the best of the best from MRR magazine’s astounding, ever-growing vinyl archive. You can find MRR Radio archives, specials, and more at radio.maximumrocknroll.com. Thanks for listening!
Recent Comments