MRR Radio #1561 • 6/11/17

Substitute teacher Sam steps in when the scheduled DJ goes AWOL and plays some of his favourite tunes featured on the past 100 episodes of MRR Radio!

Intro song:

KALOU – Loosie

Catchier than a cold

THE #1S – Sharon Shouldn’t

KLEENEX – Hitchhike

THE YOUNGER LOVERS – Get Up Get Up

THE WORLD – In Pieces

Better than a Q-Tip

QUANGO – Fatality

TOZIBABE – Dezuje

IN SCHOOL – Cement Fucker

LIL BUNNIES – Carrot Juice Stomp

LUMPY AND THE DUMPERS – Flush ‘em

HYGIENE – Hygiene

Zone out, forget about it

UVTV – Only Matters When

HELEN – Violett

KREMLYN – The Girl Is Mine

WATERY LOVE – Ned’s Dreamcatcher

Infectious cleansing

PLASTIC EP & THE RECORDS – So You Want To Make a Record

TERRY – Talk About Terry

MARK WYNN – Baby Baby

DOGMATICS – Thayer St

Outro song:

CHRON GEN – Living Next Door To Alice

Maximum Rocknroll Radio is a weekly radio show and podcast featuring DIY punk, garage rock, hardcore, and more from around the world. Our rotating cast of DJs picks the best of the best from MRR magazine’s astounding, ever-growing vinyl archive. You can find MRR Radio archives, specials, and more at radio.maximumrocknroll.com. Thanks for listening!