MRR Radio #1561 • 6/11/17
June 11th, 2017 by Kalou
Substitute teacher Sam steps in when the scheduled DJ goes AWOL and plays some of his favourite tunes featured on the past 100 episodes of MRR Radio!
Intro song:
KALOU – Loosie
Catchier than a cold
THE #1S – Sharon Shouldn’t
KLEENEX – Hitchhike
THE YOUNGER LOVERS – Get Up Get Up
THE WORLD – In Pieces
Better than a Q-Tip
QUANGO – Fatality
TOZIBABE – Dezuje
IN SCHOOL – Cement Fucker
LIL BUNNIES – Carrot Juice Stomp
LUMPY AND THE DUMPERS – Flush ‘em
HYGIENE – Hygiene
Zone out, forget about it
UVTV – Only Matters When
HELEN – Violett
KREMLYN – The Girl Is Mine
WATERY LOVE – Ned’s Dreamcatcher
Infectious cleansing
PLASTIC EP & THE RECORDS – So You Want To Make a Record
TERRY – Talk About Terry
MARK WYNN – Baby Baby
DOGMATICS – Thayer St
Outro song:
CHRON GEN – Living Next Door To Alice
Maximum Rocknroll Radio is a weekly radio show and podcast featuring DIY punk, garage rock, hardcore, and more from around the world. Our rotating cast of DJs picks the best of the best from MRR magazine’s astounding, ever-growing vinyl archive. You can find MRR Radio archives, specials, and more at radio.maximumrocknroll.com. Thanks for listening!
