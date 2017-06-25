MRR Radio #1563 • 6/25/17
June 25th, 2017 by Greg
On this week’s MRR Radio, Greg is joined by Gina, one of the organizer’s of Near Dark Fest, happening on Aug 5-6th in Oakland, CA. Fun is had. Punk is heard.
Intro song:
DADAR – Brain
Greg’s got the hits
SYNDROME 81 – N’oublie Jamais
PMS 84 – Last Laugh
KALEIDOSCOPE – Activation
RATAS NEGRA – Ratas
JUDY AND THE JERKS – Sweet Treat (For Me)
Near Dark Preview 1
OMEGA TRIBE – Is This a Future?
FALSE FIGURE – Cardinal Cross
CRUZ DE NAVAJAS – Esclavas
KURRAKA – Otra Dimension
TERMINAL A – Satellite
Near Dark Preview 2
RIKK AGNEW – OC Life
PAWNS – The Cross
REMNANTS – Get Back Here
SCREATURE – Laws of Intrigue
ÖTZI – Magpie
Greg’s got more hits
DAUÐYFLIN – Útlendingastofnun
PURA MANIA – El Ultimo Punk Del Planeta Tierra
FUTURE VIRGINS – Cheapen It
NATURE BOYS – Into the Waste
Outro song:
VEXX – The Rule
Maximum Rocknroll Radio is a weekly radio show and podcast featuring DIY punk, garage rock, hardcore, and more from around the world. Our rotating cast of DJs picks the best of the best from MRR magazine’s astounding, ever-growing vinyl archive. You can find MRR Radio archives, specials, and more at radio.maximumrocknroll.com. Thanks for listening!
