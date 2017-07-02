MRR Radio #1564 • 7/2/17

This fourth installment of MRR Remote Radio comes from Vincent Troplain, a veteran of the Rouen, France scene and all-round oracle of the last 30 years of French punk, hardcore and Oi! Vincent runs the label/distro Emergence Records and hosts his own show, Des Lendemains Qui Déchantent (Desperate Tomorrows), on Radio Campus Rouen. Tune in as he takes our collective hand and guides us through French punk, from the early ’80s to the present day.

Intro song:

DOGS – Algomania

Early ’80s (I got infected)

AUSWEIS – Suralimenté

HAINE BRIGADE – Vivre et Pas Survivre

VERDUN – Pourriture

HEIMAT LOS – Varsovie

Late ’80s (Still infected)

FINAL BLAST – Quelque Chose à Dire

SCRAPS – Apartheid

RAPT – Trash War

FLITOX – Envers et Contre Tous

Early ’90s (Punk rock saved my life)

GONOKOX – Le Retour de la Dezaï

BURNING HEADS – Hey You

LES THUGS – Stop the War

RAWNESS – Small King

Mid/late ’90s (Noise grinding violence vs emo)

VOMIT FOR BREAKFAST – Punk Rock Song

ÖPSTAND – Prejudice

COCHE BOMBA – Try to Say Hello

BODA – Kill Rock Stars

AMANDA WOODWARD – A l’Assaut

Early 2000s (Steal these records)

BURN HOLLYWOOD BURN – Love (As We Know It) Hurts With or Without You

TEKKEN – Back to the Roots

YOUSSOUF TODAY – I’m So Punk

THRASHINGTON DC – I Hate You Punk Rock

STRONG AS TEN – Zombies Don’t Run

Late 2000s/early 2010s (Long time running)

LA FRACTION – Sirènes

GASMASK TERROR – Mise au Pas

SEAL OF QUALITY – Power Failure

2016/2017 releases (Oi!, punk and more)

SYNDROME 81 – Seul Contre Tous

YOUTH AVOIDERS – Face up to It

SHORT DAYS – Suicide City

Outro song:

URAKEN – Perfection

Maximum Rocknroll Radio is a weekly radio show and podcast featuring DIY punk, garage rock, hardcore, and more from around the world. Our rotating cast of DJs picks the best of the best from MRR magazine’s astounding, ever-growing vinyl archive. You can find MRR Radio archives, specials, and more at radio.maximumrocknroll.com. Thanks for listening!