MRR Radio #1564 • 7/2/17

This fourth installment of MRR Remote Radio comes from Vincent Troplain, a veteran of the Rouen, France scene and all-round oracle of the last 30 years of French punk, hardcore and Oi! Vincent runs the label/distro Emergence Records and hosts his own show, Des Lendemains Qui Déchantent (Desperate Tomorrows), on Radio Campus Rouen. Tune in as he takes our collective hand and guides us through French punk, from the early ’80s to the present day.
Intro song:
DOGS – Algomania
Early ’80s (I got infected)
AUSWEIS – Suralimenté
HAINE BRIGADE – Vivre et Pas Survivre
VERDUN – Pourriture
HEIMAT LOS – Varsovie
Late ’80s (Still infected)
FINAL BLAST – Quelque Chose à Dire
SCRAPS – Apartheid
RAPT – Trash War
FLITOX – Envers et Contre Tous
Early ’90s (Punk rock saved my life)
GONOKOX – Le Retour de la Dezaï
BURNING HEADS – Hey You
LES THUGS – Stop the War
RAWNESS – Small King
Mid/late ’90s (Noise grinding violence vs emo)
VOMIT FOR BREAKFAST – Punk Rock Song
ÖPSTAND – Prejudice
COCHE BOMBA – Try to Say Hello
BODA – Kill Rock Stars
AMANDA WOODWARD – A l’Assaut
Early 2000s (Steal these records)
BURN HOLLYWOOD BURN – Love (As We Know It) Hurts With or Without You
TEKKEN – Back to the Roots
YOUSSOUF TODAY – I’m So Punk
THRASHINGTON DC – I Hate You Punk Rock
STRONG AS TEN – Zombies Don’t Run
Late 2000s/early 2010s (Long time running)
LA FRACTION – Sirènes
GASMASK TERROR – Mise au Pas
SEAL OF QUALITY – Power Failure
2016/2017 releases (Oi!, punk and more)
SYNDROME 81 – Seul Contre Tous
YOUTH AVOIDERS – Face up to It
SHORT DAYS – Suicide City
Outro song:
URAKEN – Perfection
