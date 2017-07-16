MRR Radio #1566 • 7/16/17

Rotten Ron gets Rottener and Hal’s excited to find another Fuck Trump song!

Intro song:

ODIO – Ancora

Rotten Ron brings Lucifer to you undeserving little Shits

SKITZOPHRENIA – Fight for Survive

BLUE DOLPHIN – Licking and Kicking

UROCHROMES – I Don’t Wanna Be Like You

IMMORTAL WAR – Clawing at Your Grave

WHITE HELL – Lucifer

Horrible Halitosis let’s out some ole stinkers

THE LEATHER UPPERS – Scream If You’re High

THE JEWWS – Mercury to Mars

THE CRUSADERS – Supryse Packagge fore Mr. Matzkov

THE WEAKLINGS – Just Gettin’ By

THE BASEBALL FURIES – Sweat-out

THE PNEUMONIAS – Kill My Brain

Rotten Ron – War, Famine, Death and Mysery Every Fucking DAY!

ALLERGY – Disease

F2-10 – Guerra, Hombre, Muerte y Misma

FATIGUE – Tunnel Vision

POWER – Serpent City

KIKEIJI – Pressure

MORBID OPERA – Eat the Rich

Halitosis breathes a breath of fresh hair

THE LOVE SONGS – Satan’s Brats

THE OUTTA SORTS – Think Too Hard

THE MIDNITE SNAXXX – Love That Sticks

THE CONTROL FREAKS – Better Than You

Outro song:

M.D.C. – No Trump, No KKK, No Fascist USA!

