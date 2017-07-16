MRR Radio #1566 • 7/16/17
July 16th, 2017 by Hal
Rotten Ron gets Rottener and Hal’s excited to find another Fuck Trump song!
Intro song:
ODIO – Ancora
Rotten Ron brings Lucifer to you undeserving little Shits
SKITZOPHRENIA – Fight for Survive
BLUE DOLPHIN – Licking and Kicking
UROCHROMES – I Don’t Wanna Be Like You
IMMORTAL WAR – Clawing at Your Grave
WHITE HELL – Lucifer
Horrible Halitosis let’s out some ole stinkers
THE LEATHER UPPERS – Scream If You’re High
THE JEWWS – Mercury to Mars
THE CRUSADERS – Supryse Packagge fore Mr. Matzkov
THE WEAKLINGS – Just Gettin’ By
THE BASEBALL FURIES – Sweat-out
THE PNEUMONIAS – Kill My Brain
Rotten Ron – War, Famine, Death and Mysery Every Fucking DAY!
ALLERGY – Disease
F2-10 – Guerra, Hombre, Muerte y Misma
FATIGUE – Tunnel Vision
POWER – Serpent City
KIKEIJI – Pressure
MORBID OPERA – Eat the Rich
Halitosis breathes a breath of fresh hair
THE LOVE SONGS – Satan’s Brats
THE OUTTA SORTS – Think Too Hard
THE MIDNITE SNAXXX – Love That Sticks
THE CONTROL FREAKS – Better Than You
Outro song:
M.D.C. – No Trump, No KKK, No Fascist USA!
Maximum Rocknroll Radio is a weekly radio show and podcast featuring DIY punk, garage rock, hardcore, and more from around the world. Our rotating cast of DJs picks the best of the best from MRR magazine’s astounding, ever-growing vinyl archive. You can find MRR Radio archives, specials, and more at radio.maximumrocknroll.com. Thanks for listening!
