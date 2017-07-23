MRR Radio #1567 • 7/23/17
July 23rd, 2017 by Langford
This week on MRR radio, Pete and Langford thrash their way through sick riffage and sweet licks to bring you the hottest new tracks from the world of punk rock. We also played some songs.
Intro song:
SLUSHPUPPIES – Assimilation
BoyzIILangford
VEXX – I Wanna Be Where the Boys Are
STILL LIFE – Broken Boy
THE FEELIES – The Boy with Perpetual Nervousness
GUIDED BY VOICES – Gold Star for Robot Boy
MARK WYNN – Boys Don’t Cry (Massive Turn On)
The Now Now
WHIPPING POST – Open Your Eyes
US WEEKLY – American Piss
MOLAR – What Kind of Monster Are You?
DANA – SPEED GHOST
THE Now Nower
BEHAVIOR – Topanga Keepsake
AURÓRA CIRKÁLÓ – Robotok
BENT – Bless You
THE MARVIN GAYS – Alerte Niveau 4
JOYRIDE! – Rumors
The Now Nowest
NOTHING OF MERIT – Factor of 10
CLOUD RAT – Fish in a Pool
POLYCHROME VIOLENCE – Up on the Spot
Outro songs:
J CHURCH – I Can’t be Nice to You
SHOTMAKER – Satellite Screens
