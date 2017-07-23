MRR Radio #1567 • 7/23/17

This week on MRR radio, Pete and Langford thrash their way through sick riffage and sweet licks to bring you the hottest new tracks from the world of punk rock. We also played some songs.

Intro song:

SLUSHPUPPIES – Assimilation

BoyzIILangford

VEXX – I Wanna Be Where the Boys Are

STILL LIFE – Broken Boy

THE FEELIES – The Boy with Perpetual Nervousness

GUIDED BY VOICES – Gold Star for Robot Boy

MARK WYNN – Boys Don’t Cry (Massive Turn On)

The Now Now

WHIPPING POST – Open Your Eyes

US WEEKLY – American Piss

MOLAR – What Kind of Monster Are You?

DANA – SPEED GHOST

THE Now Nower

BEHAVIOR – Topanga Keepsake

AURÓRA CIRKÁLÓ – Robotok

BENT – Bless You

THE MARVIN GAYS – Alerte Niveau 4

JOYRIDE! – Rumors

The Now Nowest

NOTHING OF MERIT – Factor of 10

CLOUD RAT – Fish in a Pool

POLYCHROME VIOLENCE – Up on the Spot

Outro songs:

J CHURCH – I Can’t be Nice to You

SHOTMAKER – Satellite Screens

Maximum Rocknroll Radio is a weekly radio show and podcast featuring DIY punk, garage rock, hardcore, and more from around the world. Our rotating cast of DJs picks the best of the best from MRR magazine’s astounding, ever-growing vinyl archive. You can find MRR Radio archives, specials, and more at radio.maximumrocknroll.com. Thanks for listening!