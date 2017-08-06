MRR Radio #1569 • 8/6/17

The world is scary and shit is fucked but MRR Radio charges forth and continues to give you hope through another hour of stellar punk music from around the world!

Intro song:

NEUROOT – The Lie They Call the Truth

Righteous new releases

SIEVEHEAD – A the Border

ISOTOPE SOAP – Saved You From Jesus

MODERN WARFARE – Out of My Head

PAST – Ucieczka

PRISION POSTUMO – Me Quedo Menso

Is Punk Art?

PERIOD BOMB – Use U

LORD MANUEL/LA PESTE – Computer Love

REVERSIBLE CORDS – Legalize Crime

RED ASPHALT – Red Asphalt

ART OBJECT – Juvenile Delinquent

BOG BODIES – Where Do the Nether-Velvet Slashings End and Where Does Orgasm Begin?

’70s Canadian smashers

TEENAGE HEAD – Tearin Me Apart

222 – First Studio Bomb

THE FITS – Bored of Education

PLATINUM BLONDE – No Regrets

Latin American punk, past and current

NARCOESTADO – Narcoestado

RIÑA – Vulnerables

KE SE MUERAN – Hijos de Mierda

LOS INVASORES – Voy a Romper el Cerco

LOS TRAIDORES – Buenos Dias Presidente

Outro song:

ULTRA – Al Margen

THE DAMNED – Love Song

Maximum Rocknroll Radio is a weekly radio show and podcast featuring DIY punk, garage rock, hardcore, and more from around the world. Our rotating cast of DJs picks the best of the best from MRR magazine’s astounding, ever-growing vinyl archive. You can find MRR Radio archives, specials, and more at radio.maximumrocknroll.com. Thanks for listening!