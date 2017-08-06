MRR Radio #1569 • 8/6/17


The world is scary and shit is fucked but MRR Radio charges forth and continues to give you hope through another hour of stellar punk music from around the world!

Intro song:
NEUROOT – The Lie They Call the Truth

Period Bomb

Righteous new releases
SIEVEHEAD – A the Border
ISOTOPE SOAP – Saved You From Jesus
MODERN WARFARE – Out of My Head
PAST – Ucieczka
PRISION POSTUMO – Me Quedo Menso

Is Punk Art?
PERIOD BOMB – Use U
LORD MANUEL/LA PESTE – Computer Love
REVERSIBLE CORDS – Legalize Crime
RED ASPHALT – Red Asphalt
ART OBJECT – Juvenile Delinquent
BOG BODIES – Where Do the Nether-Velvet Slashings End and Where Does Orgasm Begin?

’70s Canadian smashers
TEENAGE HEAD – Tearin Me Apart
222 – First Studio Bomb
THE FITS – Bored of Education
PLATINUM BLONDE – No Regrets

Latin American punk, past and current
NARCOESTADO – Narcoestado
RIÑA – Vulnerables
KE SE MUERAN – Hijos de Mierda
LOS INVASORES – Voy a Romper el Cerco
LOS TRAIDORES – Buenos Dias Presidente

Outro song:
ULTRA – Al Margen
THE DAMNED – Love Song

Maximum Rocknroll Radio is a weekly radio show and podcast featuring DIY punk, garage rock, hardcore, and more from around the world. Our rotating cast of DJs picks the best of the best from MRR magazine’s astounding, ever-growing vinyl archive. You can find MRR Radio archives, specials, and more at radio.maximumrocknroll.com. Thanks for listening!

