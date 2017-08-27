MRR Radio #1572 • 8/27/17

On this week’s MRR Radio, Greg and Michelle try to help you find meaning in this cold, dark world…with punk music!

Intro song:

PREENING – Double Taper

New hits for a new dawn

MEA CULPA – The Castle

MOTORSAV – Bløder Ud

BB EYE – Marinated Toe

THE SNAILS – Big Mistake

AUSENCIA – Mi Lugar en Este Mundo

Michelle returns bearing gifts from DON’T ASK / MABS tour

DON’T ASK – Life

MABS – 3 Parts J.K.

GOOD DOG – Control

PLANET WHAT – Milligram Ann

SQUELCH – Teetheater

WEIRD WORLD – Discourse

Greg plays old songs about how everything is gonna suck and newer ones about living in that reality

BLUE DOLPHIN – Ida

FROZEN TEENS – Berryman’s Bridge

PROPAGANDHI – (I Want to See) Oka Everywhere

AVT – Hijos del Capitalismo

FASTBACKS – In America

Michelle solely goes boldly for some roly poly oldies

DEAD MILKMEN – Dean’s Dream

LILIPUT – Die Matrosen

WIRE – Dot Dash

DOGMATICS – Thayer Street

Outro song:

GLORIA BALSAM – Rockin’ High Hopes

Maximum Rocknroll Radio is a weekly radio show and podcast featuring DIY punk, garage rock, hardcore, and more from around the world. Our rotating cast of DJs picks the best of the best from MRR magazine’s astounding, ever-growing vinyl archive. You can find MRR Radio archives, specials, and more at radio.maximumrocknroll.com. Thanks for listening!