MRR Radio #1572 • 8/27/17
August 27th, 2017 by Greg
On this week’s MRR Radio, Greg and Michelle try to help you find meaning in this cold, dark world…with punk music!
Intro song:
PREENING – Double Taper
New hits for a new dawn
MEA CULPA – The Castle
MOTORSAV – Bløder Ud
BB EYE – Marinated Toe
THE SNAILS – Big Mistake
AUSENCIA – Mi Lugar en Este Mundo
Michelle returns bearing gifts from DON’T ASK / MABS tour
DON’T ASK – Life
MABS – 3 Parts J.K.
GOOD DOG – Control
PLANET WHAT – Milligram Ann
SQUELCH – Teetheater
WEIRD WORLD – Discourse
Greg plays old songs about how everything is gonna suck and newer ones about living in that reality
BLUE DOLPHIN – Ida
FROZEN TEENS – Berryman’s Bridge
PROPAGANDHI – (I Want to See) Oka Everywhere
AVT – Hijos del Capitalismo
FASTBACKS – In America
Michelle solely goes boldly for some roly poly oldies
DEAD MILKMEN – Dean’s Dream
LILIPUT – Die Matrosen
WIRE – Dot Dash
DOGMATICS – Thayer Street
Outro song:
GLORIA BALSAM – Rockin’ High Hopes
Maximum Rocknroll Radio is a weekly radio show and podcast featuring DIY punk, garage rock, hardcore, and more from around the world. Our rotating cast of DJs picks the best of the best from MRR magazine’s astounding, ever-growing vinyl archive. You can find MRR Radio archives, specials, and more at radio.maximumrocknroll.com. Thanks for listening!
