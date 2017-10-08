MRR Radio #1578 • 10/8/17

Matt is joined by Ben and Claudia for just another hour of the best new punk and hardcore worldwide!

Intro song:

SADO NATION – Fight Back

Matt raids the new releases

ANDY HUMAN & THE REPTOIDS – Refrigerator

DAGGER – It Makes ME Sick

BO! ROCK 1 – 此ノ崎ニテ

PROM NITE – Prize Pig

Ben’s been jamming vol. 1…

MURO – Ciudades del Futuro

DESPERFECTO – Fracaso

SIAL – Dewa

COLD LEATHER – Sore

PETITE – 11:15

SECRETO PUBLICO – El Año de la Juventud

…vol.2

POBREZA MENTAL – No Se A Donde Voy

MALA RACHA – ACAB

ROTE ZORA – Rote Zora

KHIIS – Tokhme Sag

CEMENTED MIND – Let Down

AUSENCIA – Mi Lugar en Este Mundo

MENTIRA – Normalidad

Claudia shares some of the best from her travels

LUX – Magic

LA LLAGRIMA – La Por

NADIE – Nothing Much & Everything

HAG – Fuck Your Money

BEROSSZULAS – Hivatal

MOTORSAV – Asfalten Bloder

AXE RASH – Fish

ANXIETY – Delayed

RATA NEGRA – Por No Estar Sola

Outro song:

MISSION OF BURMA – Trem Two

Maximum Rocknroll Radio is a weekly radio show and podcast featuring DIY punk, garage rock, hardcore, and more from around the world. Our rotating cast of DJs picks the best of the best from MRR magazine’s astounding, ever-growing vinyl archive. You can find MRR Radio archives, specials, and more at radio.maximumrocknroll.com. Thanks for listening!