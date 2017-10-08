MRR Radio #1578 • 10/8/17
October 8th, 2017 by Matt Badenhop
Matt is joined by Ben and Claudia for just another hour of the best new punk and hardcore worldwide!
Intro song:
SADO NATION – Fight Back
Matt raids the new releases
ANDY HUMAN & THE REPTOIDS – Refrigerator
DAGGER – It Makes ME Sick
BO! ROCK 1 – 此ノ崎ニテ
PROM NITE – Prize Pig
Ben’s been jamming vol. 1…
MURO – Ciudades del Futuro
DESPERFECTO – Fracaso
SIAL – Dewa
COLD LEATHER – Sore
PETITE – 11:15
SECRETO PUBLICO – El Año de la Juventud
…vol.2
POBREZA MENTAL – No Se A Donde Voy
MALA RACHA – ACAB
ROTE ZORA – Rote Zora
KHIIS – Tokhme Sag
CEMENTED MIND – Let Down
AUSENCIA – Mi Lugar en Este Mundo
MENTIRA – Normalidad
Claudia shares some of the best from her travels
LUX – Magic
LA LLAGRIMA – La Por
NADIE – Nothing Much & Everything
HAG – Fuck Your Money
BEROSSZULAS – Hivatal
MOTORSAV – Asfalten Bloder
AXE RASH – Fish
ANXIETY – Delayed
RATA NEGRA – Por No Estar Sola
Outro song:
MISSION OF BURMA – Trem Two
Maximum Rocknroll Radio is a weekly radio show and podcast featuring DIY punk, garage rock, hardcore, and more from around the world. Our rotating cast of DJs picks the best of the best from MRR magazine’s astounding, ever-growing vinyl archive. You can find MRR Radio archives, specials, and more at radio.maximumrocknroll.com. Thanks for listening!
