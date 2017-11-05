MRR Radio #1582 • 11/5/17


November 5th, 2017 by

This episode of MRR Remote Radio comes from Lima, Peru where Gustavo answers the age-old question of what would´ve happened if Selena y los Dinos had kept it hardcore.

Intro song:
GUINEA KID – Mongoloid

Does a Maximum Rocknroll shitworker shit in the woods?
NARC PARADE – Ned
FUSSY – Fussy´s in Your Head
BORED TO DEATH – I Hate Myself But I Hate You More
KING WORM – Kill Pizza Punks

Uplifting hymns to put on while shoplifting
DORY TOURETTE AND THE SKIRTKEADS – Wrong Man Here
THE JOCKS – Give Me Your Germs
CHATA – This Pipe Is an Ice Bong
976 – Bbq Egg Song

So you bought the new Green Day and are willing to give this punk thing a shot
CIVIL DYSENTERY – The Finish Line
DAVID COPPERFUCK – Night Blindness
JEAN JAM – Home Alone
ALIAS LA GRINGA – Diablos
MOMMY LONG LEGS – Assholes

Songs about ordinary fucking people
HIGH ANXIETY – Low Society
POSER POSSE – White Cars
TULSA – Atomic Cafe
SEXY – Xmas Song
DON’T ASK – Life

So Gilman St. is on Snapchat
URANIUM CLUB – The Lottery
ABI YOYOS – Bohemian Grove
WIMPS – Middle Ages
ASMEREIR – Gente Estupida
SOCIAL SICKNESS – Nobody Likes a Thinker
FUNERAL SHOCK – Here Is
THE FONDLED – You Suck Eggs

The Gentrifier´s Guide to Thrashing
WHITE TRASH SUPERMAN – Speed It Up
MEN’S RECOVERY PROJECT – Normal Man
PONCHO NEGRO – Fracaso
MR. WRONG – Do You Have a Job For a Girl Like Me?

Outro song:
HOBO JOHNSON – The Recipe

Maximum Rocknroll Radio is a weekly radio show and podcast featuring DIY punk, garage rock, hardcore, and more from around the world. Our rotating cast of DJs picks the best of the best from MRR magazine’s astounding, ever-growing vinyl archive. You can find MRR Radio archives, specials, and more at radio.maximumrocknroll.com. Thanks for listening!

