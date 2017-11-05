MRR Radio #1582 • 11/5/17

This episode of MRR Remote Radio comes from Lima, Peru where Gustavo answers the age-old question of what would´ve happened if Selena y los Dinos had kept it hardcore.

Intro song:

GUINEA KID – Mongoloid

Does a Maximum Rocknroll shitworker shit in the woods?

NARC PARADE – Ned

FUSSY – Fussy´s in Your Head

BORED TO DEATH – I Hate Myself But I Hate You More

KING WORM – Kill Pizza Punks

Uplifting hymns to put on while shoplifting

DORY TOURETTE AND THE SKIRTKEADS – Wrong Man Here

THE JOCKS – Give Me Your Germs

CHATA – This Pipe Is an Ice Bong

976 – Bbq Egg Song

So you bought the new Green Day and are willing to give this punk thing a shot

CIVIL DYSENTERY – The Finish Line

DAVID COPPERFUCK – Night Blindness

JEAN JAM – Home Alone

ALIAS LA GRINGA – Diablos

MOMMY LONG LEGS – Assholes

Songs about ordinary fucking people

HIGH ANXIETY – Low Society

POSER POSSE – White Cars

TULSA – Atomic Cafe

SEXY – Xmas Song

DON’T ASK – Life

So Gilman St. is on Snapchat

URANIUM CLUB – The Lottery

ABI YOYOS – Bohemian Grove

WIMPS – Middle Ages

ASMEREIR – Gente Estupida

SOCIAL SICKNESS – Nobody Likes a Thinker

FUNERAL SHOCK – Here Is

THE FONDLED – You Suck Eggs

The Gentrifier´s Guide to Thrashing

WHITE TRASH SUPERMAN – Speed It Up

MEN’S RECOVERY PROJECT – Normal Man

PONCHO NEGRO – Fracaso

MR. WRONG – Do You Have a Job For a Girl Like Me?

Outro song:

HOBO JOHNSON – The Recipe

