MRR Radio #1583.5 part 2 • 11/15/17
November 15th, 2017 by Greg
On this special episode of MRR Radio, we pay tribute to the late great Fred Cole. This is part 2 (of 2) with nothing but DEAD MOON!
Intro song:
DEAD MOON – Dead Moon Night
Set 1
DEAD MOON – Parchment Farm
DEAD MOON – 54/40 or Fight
DEAD MOON – Fire in the Western World
DEAD MOON – Dagger Moon
DEAD MOON – Over the Edge
Set 2
DEAD MOON – Diamonds in the Rough
DEAD MOON – Demona
DEAD MOON – These Times With You
DEAD MOON – One World
DEAD MOON – I Hate the Blues
Set 3
DEAD MOON – The Way It Is
DEAD MOON – Clouds of Dawn
DEAD MOON – Kicked Out – Kicked In
DEAD MOON – I’ll Follow You
DEAD MOON – I Won’t Be the One
Set 4
DEAD MOON – Black September
DEAD MOON – 40 Miles of Bad Road
DEAD MOON – Walking on My Grave
DEAD MOON – Room 213
DEAD MOON – Somewhere Far Away
Outro song:
DEAD MOON – It’s OK
Maximum Rocknroll Radio is a weekly radio show and podcast featuring DIY punk, garage rock, hardcore, and more from around the world. Our rotating cast of DJ’s picks the best of the best from MRR magazine’s astounding, ever-growing vinyl archive. You can find MRR Radio archives, specials, and more at radio.maximumrocknroll.com. Thanks for listening!
