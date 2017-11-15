MRR Radio #1583.5 part 2 • 11/15/17

On this special episode of MRR Radio, we pay tribute to the late great Fred Cole. This is part 2 (of 2) with nothing but DEAD MOON!

Intro song:

DEAD MOON – Dead Moon Night

Set 1

DEAD MOON – Parchment Farm

DEAD MOON – 54/40 or Fight

DEAD MOON – Fire in the Western World

DEAD MOON – Dagger Moon

DEAD MOON – Over the Edge

Set 2

DEAD MOON – Diamonds in the Rough

DEAD MOON – Demona

DEAD MOON – These Times With You

DEAD MOON – One World

DEAD MOON – I Hate the Blues

Set 3

DEAD MOON – The Way It Is

DEAD MOON – Clouds of Dawn

DEAD MOON – Kicked Out – Kicked In

DEAD MOON – I’ll Follow You

DEAD MOON – I Won’t Be the One

Set 4

DEAD MOON – Black September

DEAD MOON – 40 Miles of Bad Road

DEAD MOON – Walking on My Grave

DEAD MOON – Room 213

DEAD MOON – Somewhere Far Away

Outro song:

DEAD MOON – It’s OK

Maximum Rocknroll Radio is a weekly radio show and podcast featuring DIY punk, garage rock, hardcore, and more from around the world. Our rotating cast of DJ’s picks the best of the best from MRR magazine’s astounding, ever-growing vinyl archive. You can find MRR Radio archives, specials, and more at radio.maximumrocknroll.com. Thanks for listening!