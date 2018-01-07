MRR Radio #1591 • 1/7/18

MRR Remote Radio present Jenna and Melissa trying on their favourite Toronto punk outfits in this 1-hour-long Ontarian special. “We can see our breaths, plz keep us company – layering isn’t enough.”

Intro song:

ROMO ROTO – Caterpillar Massacre



Tourists from the 13th Floor

PEELING – Vulture’s Game

B-17 – Pay Back My Mom

THE BRAIN – Too Much to Dream

Playhouse/Funhouse

PROM NITE – Raw Meat

WLMRT – Crank 2

BONNIE DOON – Sandy’s Song

GRRRLS to the Front

MYST MILANO – Mind Your Business

LIDO PIMENTIA – Quiero que te vaya bien

Harder Plz

GROUPHUG – I

PUNISHER – Public Property

SIYAHKAL – Fuck Off

HADY – Tri

Post-Everything

LUGE – Centrifugal Horse

NEW FRIES – Gertrude Stein Greeting Card from Pape/Danforth

WHIMM – A Stare Ajar

Outro song:

LEHRERIN – Party Girl (Religions Reprise)

FLQ – Perverse

