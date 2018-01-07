MRR Radio #1591 • 1/7/18
January 7th, 2018 by Kalou
MRR Remote Radio present Jenna and Melissa trying on their favourite Toronto punk outfits in this 1-hour-long Ontarian special. “We can see our breaths, plz keep us company – layering isn’t enough.”
Intro song:
ROMO ROTO – Caterpillar Massacre
Tourists from the 13th Floor
PEELING – Vulture’s Game
B-17 – Pay Back My Mom
THE BRAIN – Too Much to Dream
Playhouse/Funhouse
PROM NITE – Raw Meat
WLMRT – Crank 2
BONNIE DOON – Sandy’s Song
GRRRLS to the Front
MYST MILANO – Mind Your Business
LIDO PIMENTIA – Quiero que te vaya bien
Harder Plz
GROUPHUG – I
PUNISHER – Public Property
SIYAHKAL – Fuck Off
HADY – Tri
Post-Everything
LUGE – Centrifugal Horse
NEW FRIES – Gertrude Stein Greeting Card from Pape/Danforth
WHIMM – A Stare Ajar
Outro song:
LEHRERIN – Party Girl (Religions Reprise)
FLQ – Perverse
