MRR Radio #1591 • 1/7/18


MRR Remote Radio present Jenna and Melissa trying on their favourite Toronto punk outfits in this 1-hour-long Ontarian special. “We can see our breaths, plz keep us company – layering isn’t enough.”

Intro song:
ROMO ROTO – Caterpillar Massacre

MYST MILANO

Tourists from the 13th Floor
PEELING – Vulture’s Game
B-17 – Pay Back My Mom
THE BRAIN – Too Much to Dream

Playhouse/Funhouse
PROM NITE – Raw Meat
WLMRT – Crank 2
BONNIE DOON – Sandy’s Song

GRRRLS to the Front
MYST MILANO – Mind Your Business
LIDO PIMENTIA – Quiero que te vaya bien

Harder Plz
GROUPHUG – I
PUNISHER – Public Property
SIYAHKAL – Fuck Off
HADY – Tri

Post-Everything
LUGE – Centrifugal Horse
NEW FRIES – Gertrude Stein Greeting Card from Pape/Danforth
WHIMM – A Stare Ajar

Outro song:
LEHRERIN – Party Girl (Religions Reprise)
FLQ – Perverse

Maximum Rocknroll Radio is a weekly radio show and podcast featuring DIY punk, garage rock, hardcore, and more from around the world. Our rotating cast of DJs picks the best of the best from MRR magazine’s astounding, ever-growing vinyl archive. You can find MRR Radio archives, specials, and more at radio.maximumrocknroll.com. Thanks for listening!

