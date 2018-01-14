MRR Radio #1592• 1/14/18

On this week’s Maximum Rocknroll Radio, Rob highlights bands from Indonesia and plays a Rip Off Records set. Time to start the pit!

Intro song:

HURT’EM – Compulsion

Lawless Records from Indonesia

SERINGAI – Infiltrasi

RAJASINGA – Pembantai

POISON NOVA – Wounds of Gaza

PETAKA – Kegelapan Crew

PETAKA – Malapetaka

PISTON – The Unsung Heros

KELEAWAR MALAM – Ordo Vampir

More tracks from Indonesia

KILLED ON JUAREZ – Generator

THE KUDA – SOS

HUMAN CHAOS – Hail to the People

FATAL MORALITY – Rakus

SAVOR OF FILTH – Takkan Retak Langkah Tergerak

VENGEANCE – Orthodox Method

CHEAPNESS – Police Bastard

ALICE – Semua Ini, Yang Kita Sembah Tak Lebih Dari Konstelasi

Rip Off Records

REGISTRATORS – TV Hell

THE RIP OFFS – Rip Your Heart Out

THE STIPJES – Baby I’m a Rockstar Now

THE SPASTICS – I Wanna Be a Cop

THE KIDNAPPERS – Street Where I Live

LOLI & THE CHONES – I’ve Got a Gun

THE REDS – Ready Steady Reds

THE METROS – Mission

THE INFECTIONS – The Sign of a Good Time

KILL-A-WATTS – Electrorock

THE MARKED MEN – We Won’t Talk About It

Outro song:

ATOMSMASHERS – Dildo

Maximum Rocknroll Radio is a weekly radio show and podcast featuring DIY punk, garage rock, hardcore, and more from around the world. Our rotating cast of DJs picks the best of the best from MRR magazine’s astounding, ever-growing vinyl archive. You can find MRR Radio archives, specials, and more at radio.maximumrocknroll.com. Thanks for listening!