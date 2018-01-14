MRR Radio #1592• 1/14/18
January 14th, 2018 by Rob
On this week’s Maximum Rocknroll Radio, Rob highlights bands from Indonesia and plays a Rip Off Records set. Time to start the pit!
Intro song:
HURT’EM – Compulsion
Lawless Records from Indonesia
SERINGAI – Infiltrasi
RAJASINGA – Pembantai
POISON NOVA – Wounds of Gaza
PETAKA – Kegelapan Crew
PETAKA – Malapetaka
PISTON – The Unsung Heros
KELEAWAR MALAM – Ordo Vampir
More tracks from Indonesia
KILLED ON JUAREZ – Generator
THE KUDA – SOS
HUMAN CHAOS – Hail to the People
FATAL MORALITY – Rakus
SAVOR OF FILTH – Takkan Retak Langkah Tergerak
VENGEANCE – Orthodox Method
CHEAPNESS – Police Bastard
ALICE – Semua Ini, Yang Kita Sembah Tak Lebih Dari Konstelasi
Rip Off Records
REGISTRATORS – TV Hell
THE RIP OFFS – Rip Your Heart Out
THE STIPJES – Baby I’m a Rockstar Now
THE SPASTICS – I Wanna Be a Cop
THE KIDNAPPERS – Street Where I Live
LOLI & THE CHONES – I’ve Got a Gun
THE REDS – Ready Steady Reds
THE METROS – Mission
THE INFECTIONS – The Sign of a Good Time
KILL-A-WATTS – Electrorock
THE MARKED MEN – We Won’t Talk About It
Outro song:
ATOMSMASHERS – Dildo
Maximum Rocknroll Radio is a weekly radio show and podcast featuring DIY punk, garage rock, hardcore, and more from around the world. Our rotating cast of DJs picks the best of the best from MRR magazine’s astounding, ever-growing vinyl archive. You can find MRR Radio archives, specials, and more at radio.maximumrocknroll.com. Thanks for listening!
