

Our March issue of Maximum Rocknroll, #406, is here! Philadelphia hardcore band S-21 tell us the history behind their name, BETON give us their take on a Brazil tour, ZERODENT get us dancing in Perth, PELUQUERÍA CANINA play melodic punk in Madrid, SECOND COMBAT keep straightedge hardcore alive in Malaysia, PALBERTA gets weird in New York, Brazil’s VIDA RUIM spread their love for Hüsker Dü, and Austin’s BODY PRESSURE want to “Make Bigots Scared Again.” We have an update on our Archive Project progress and then we delve into some lesser known Finnish KBD gems from the new compilation Kuoleman Tappaneet, talk with punk writer and zinester, Jessie Lynn McMains, plus the debut of two new columns on DIY Metal and European punk life. We’ve also got photos from Chicago’s Infestational and This is Austin Not that Great. All this plus the book, zine, and films reviews you love. Order today!

You can also order this issue by mail by sending $4.99 in the US, $7 Canada, $9 Mexico, or $11 worldwide to: MRR • PO Box 460760 • San Francisco, CA 94146 • USA …or just SUBSCRIBE!

Still available: MRR #406 • Feb 2016 issue…

Maximum Rocknroll #405, the 2016 Year-End Top Ten Issue, features Boston’s DAME, Glasgow’s ANXIETY, FUCKING from Minneapolis, EXSENADORS from the Philippines, Finland’s APATHETICS, photos from Angela Owens and Farrah Skeiky, and art by Sarah Sequoia.