It’s time for Maximum Rocknroll #407, the April 2017 issue — can you handle it? We talk to Brazil’s FUTURO, who are about to set out on a full US tour; L.A.’s GENERACION SUICIDA give us the report from their UK/Ireland jaunt, OHYDA talk bringing delay-drenched hardcore to Poland, and ULTRA clue us into punk life in Barcelona in advance of their first US tour. THE CAVEMEN get nuts in London via New Zealand, CROOKED BANGS make dark punk in Austin, Finland’s KOVAA RASVAA teach us about their steady diet of Discharge, pork fat, and alcohol, and Icelandic duo ROHT find the sweet spot between powerviolence and punk. Plus, we have a scene report from Cleveland that proves it’s not “The Most Miserable Place to Live,” and we speak to K9-67, the most mysterious-guy hardcore band of them all! All this plus the best film, record, book, demo, and zine review sections going. Order today!

