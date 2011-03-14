Maximum Rocknroll #409, the June 2017 issue is here! We have an oral history of Thrillhouse Records, the infamous SF venue/record store, followed by psychedelic young New Yorkers KALEIDOSCOPE, and a perspective on punk after the disaster in Fukushima, Japan from BAND OF ACCUSE. We interview Montreal outfit GAZM, Sheffield synth punks NACHTHEXEN, Cleveland rippers FUCK YOU PAY ME, Irish punk legends PROTEX, and the founder of Philly’s Break Free Fest. We’ve also got photo spreads from Damaged City and Everything Is Not OK III fests. All of this plus the columns and zine, book, film, and record reviews you know and love. Order yours today!

You can also order this issue by mail by sending $4.99 in the US, $7 Canada, $9 Mexico, or $11 worldwide to: MRR • PO Box 460760 • San Francisco, CA 94146 • USA …or just SUBSCRIBE!

Still available: MRR #408 • May 2017 issue…

Berlin’s MÜLLTÜTE, Gainesville shoegazers UV-TV, ATAXXIA from Minneapolis, REPTILE RANCH from Wales, SF’s own STREET EATERS, France’s ZONE INFINIE, Boston peace punks PANDEMIX, EXACERBACIÓN from Costa Rica, and the debut of our harm reduction column.

You can now download MRR #408 for only $3.99!!

