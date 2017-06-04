MRR Radio #1560 • 6/4/17
June 4th, 2017 by Layla
Layla has numerous radio related technical disasters that make her question the reality of continued existence, however there’s a soundtrack from the recently reviewed in MRR bins and the archives of our minds to soothe all humans back to and from the brink
Podcast: Play in new window | Download (Duration: 1:05:50 — 90.6MB)
Subscribe: iTunes | Android | RSS
Intro song:
IUD – Precious
What is a Mozart
MOZART – Broad Daylight
EXOTICA – Pesadilla
RIÑA – Olivida
TAIWAN HOUSING PROJECT – What It’s All About
VIXENS – Absolute Complacency
GARY WRONG GROUP – Pollen Christ
What is an Art
MORDECAI – What Is Art
Y PANTS – The Fly
LOUIS LOUIS – Do It (In Your Mind)
PLASTIC TONES – More Trouble
RIK AND THE PIGS – Gimme Mick
What is a Sentimental
MIDNIGHT MINES – Artificial Light
BEATNIKS – Egg Song
PIERRE ET BASTIEN – Secret
MARBLED EYE – Dirt
POLICE CONTROL – Sentimental
BLACK ABBA – Lost Dog
What is a Scab
SCABS – Leave Me Alone
WASP WOMEN – Kill Me / I Don’t Need Your Attitude
DAMAGE – Fight or Die
Outro songs:
TONE BENDERS – Little Black Egg
VU – Can’t Take It Anymore
Maximum Rocknroll Radio is a weekly radio show and podcast featuring DIY punk, garage rock, hardcore, and more from around the world. Our rotating cast of DJs picks the best of the best from MRR magazine’s astounding, ever-growing vinyl archive. You can find MRR Radio archives, specials, and more at radio.maximumrocknroll.com. Thanks for listening!
Recent Comments