MRR Radio #1560 • 6/4/17

Layla has numerous radio related technical disasters that make her question the reality of continued existence, however there’s a soundtrack from the recently reviewed in MRR bins and the archives of our minds to soothe all humans back to and from the brink

Teenage girl wearing a Ginsberg poem paper dress

Intro song:
IUD – Precious

What is a Mozart
MOZART – Broad Daylight
EXOTICA – Pesadilla
RIÑA – Olivida
TAIWAN HOUSING PROJECT – What It’s All About
VIXENS – Absolute Complacency
GARY WRONG GROUP – Pollen Christ

What is an Art
MORDECAI – What Is Art
Y PANTS – The Fly
LOUIS LOUIS – Do It (In Your Mind)
PLASTIC TONES – More Trouble
RIK AND THE PIGS – Gimme Mick

What is a Sentimental
MIDNIGHT MINES – Artificial Light
BEATNIKS – Egg Song
PIERRE ET BASTIEN – Secret
MARBLED EYE – Dirt
POLICE CONTROL – Sentimental
BLACK ABBA – Lost Dog

What is a Scab
SCABS – Leave Me Alone
WASP WOMEN – Kill Me / I Don’t Need Your Attitude
DAMAGE – Fight or Die

Outro songs:
TONE BENDERS – Little Black Egg
VU – Can’t Take It Anymore

Maximum Rocknroll Radio is a weekly radio show and podcast featuring DIY punk, garage rock, hardcore, and more from around the world. Our rotating cast of DJs picks the best of the best from MRR magazine’s astounding, ever-growing vinyl archive. You can find MRR Radio archives, specials, and more at radio.maximumrocknroll.com. Thanks for listening!

