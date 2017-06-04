MRR Radio #1560 • 6/4/17

Layla has numerous radio related technical disasters that make her question the reality of continued existence, however there’s a soundtrack from the recently reviewed in MRR bins and the archives of our minds to soothe all humans back to and from the brink

Intro song:

IUD – Precious

What is a Mozart

MOZART – Broad Daylight

EXOTICA – Pesadilla

RIÑA – Olivida

TAIWAN HOUSING PROJECT – What It’s All About

VIXENS – Absolute Complacency

GARY WRONG GROUP – Pollen Christ

What is an Art

MORDECAI – What Is Art

Y PANTS – The Fly

LOUIS LOUIS – Do It (In Your Mind)

PLASTIC TONES – More Trouble

RIK AND THE PIGS – Gimme Mick

What is a Sentimental

MIDNIGHT MINES – Artificial Light

BEATNIKS – Egg Song

PIERRE ET BASTIEN – Secret

MARBLED EYE – Dirt

POLICE CONTROL – Sentimental

BLACK ABBA – Lost Dog

What is a Scab

SCABS – Leave Me Alone

WASP WOMEN – Kill Me / I Don’t Need Your Attitude

DAMAGE – Fight or Die

Outro songs:

TONE BENDERS – Little Black Egg

VU – Can’t Take It Anymore

Maximum Rocknroll Radio is a weekly radio show and podcast featuring DIY punk, garage rock, hardcore, and more from around the world. Our rotating cast of DJs picks the best of the best from MRR magazine’s astounding, ever-growing vinyl archive. You can find MRR Radio archives, specials, and more at radio.maximumrocknroll.com. Thanks for listening!