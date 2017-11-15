MRR Radio #1583.5 part 1 • 11/15/17

On this bonus episode of MRR Radio, we pay tribute to the late, great Fred Cole, who has been screaming at the top of his lungs since 1965. Part 1 of 2.

Intro song:

DEAD MOON – Poor Born

The ’60s

DEEP SOUL COLE – Poverty Shack

THE WEEDS – It’s Your Time

THE LOLLIPOP SHOPPE – You Must Be a Witch

THE LOLLIPOP SHOPPE – Don’t Look Back

THE WEEDS – Stop

The ’70s

ZIPPER – Born Yesterday

ZIPPER – Scars

ZIPPER – Rollin’ and Tumblin’

End of the ’70s and livin’ in the ’80s

KING BEE – Hot Pistol

THE RATS – Come On, Toody

THE RATS – Panic on 39th

THE RATS – Nightline

THE DESPERATE EDGE – Frustration

The ’80s and beyond

THE WESTERN FRONT – Orygun

RANGE RATS – Two of Us

PIERCED ARROWS – Paranoia

Outro song:

PIERCED ARROWS – Let It Rain

