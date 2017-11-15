MRR Radio #1583.5 part 1 • 11/15/17


November 15th, 2017 by

On this bonus episode of MRR Radio, we pay tribute to the late, great Fred Cole, who has been screaming at the top of his lungs since 1965. Part 1 of 2.

Play

Podcast: Play in new window | Download (Duration: 1:01:14 — 84.1MB)

Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Android | RSS

Fred Cole

Intro song:
DEAD MOON – Poor Born

The ’60s
DEEP SOUL COLE – Poverty Shack
THE WEEDS – It’s Your Time
THE LOLLIPOP SHOPPE – You Must Be a Witch
THE LOLLIPOP SHOPPE – Don’t Look Back
THE WEEDS – Stop

The ’70s
ZIPPER – Born Yesterday
ZIPPER – Scars
ZIPPER – Rollin’ and Tumblin’

End of the ’70s and livin’ in the ’80s
KING BEE – Hot Pistol
THE RATS – Come On, Toody
THE RATS – Panic on 39th
THE RATS – Nightline
THE DESPERATE EDGE – Frustration

The ’80s and beyond
THE WESTERN FRONT – Orygun
RANGE RATS – Two of Us
PIERCED ARROWS – Paranoia

Outro song:
PIERCED ARROWS – Let It Rain

Maximum Rocknroll Radio is a weekly radio show and podcast featuring DIY punk, garage rock, hardcore, and more from around the world. Our rotating cast of DJ’s picks the best of the best from MRR magazine’s astounding, ever-growing vinyl archive. You can find MRR Radio archives, specials, and more at radio.maximumrocknroll.com. Thanks for listening!

Categories : Bonus MRR Radio Show, MRR Radio, MRR Radio Podcast

Leave a comment

Comment moderation is in use. Please do not submit your comment twice -- it will appear shortly.