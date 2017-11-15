MRR Radio #1583.5 part 1 • 11/15/17
November 15th, 2017 by Greg
On this bonus episode of MRR Radio, we pay tribute to the late, great Fred Cole, who has been screaming at the top of his lungs since 1965. Part 1 of 2.
Intro song:
DEAD MOON – Poor Born
The ’60s
DEEP SOUL COLE – Poverty Shack
THE WEEDS – It’s Your Time
THE LOLLIPOP SHOPPE – You Must Be a Witch
THE LOLLIPOP SHOPPE – Don’t Look Back
THE WEEDS – Stop
The ’70s
ZIPPER – Born Yesterday
ZIPPER – Scars
ZIPPER – Rollin’ and Tumblin’
End of the ’70s and livin’ in the ’80s
KING BEE – Hot Pistol
THE RATS – Come On, Toody
THE RATS – Panic on 39th
THE RATS – Nightline
THE DESPERATE EDGE – Frustration
The ’80s and beyond
THE WESTERN FRONT – Orygun
RANGE RATS – Two of Us
PIERCED ARROWS – Paranoia
Outro song:
PIERCED ARROWS – Let It Rain
Maximum Rocknroll Radio is a weekly radio show and podcast featuring DIY punk, garage rock, hardcore, and more from around the world. Our rotating cast of DJ’s picks the best of the best from MRR magazine’s astounding, ever-growing vinyl archive. You can find MRR Radio archives, specials, and more at radio.maximumrocknroll.com. Thanks for listening!
