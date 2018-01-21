MRR Radio #1593 • 1/21/18
January 21st, 2018 by Hal
Rotten Ron and Horrible Halitosis try to make America Metal Again!
Intro song:
ZEKE – Fight in the Store Room
ZEKE – God of GSXR
Halitosis plays some newly released oldies for the new year
ZELLOTS – On the Dole
THE NORMALS – No Cigars
JACK – Armee and Fuck-Off Tout le Monde
JACK & THE RIPPERS – No Desire
BAD LUCK – Le Motard
ROTTEN RON – R.I.P. Fast Eddie
PETITE – Gentile Boy
EEL – No Mercy
DESGRASIA JUBENIL – Jovenes Callientes
SUBDUED – Torment and Torture
MOTORHEAD – Dead Men Tell No Tales
Horrible Halitosis eats Shit!
GENERACION BASURA – Gente De Bien
GESTURES – Control
GOOD GRIEF – Eat Shit
CAT AND THE UNDERDOGS – The Cops Are Coming
FALSE PROFIT – Masters of the Universe
P.R.O.B.L.E.M.S. – Afterburner
Rotten Ron – R.I.P. JJ
LIEBENDEN TOTEN – Inferno
MURO – No Mas
U-NIX – Star
SOCIEDAD DE MIERDA – Que Patria En Esta
MISS DESTINY – Randy
Horrible’s Soup of the Day
SOUP – Take a Day
Outro song:
OFFENDERS – I Hate Myself
