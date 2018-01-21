MRR Radio #1593 • 1/21/18

Rotten Ron and Horrible Halitosis try to make America Metal Again!

Intro song:

ZEKE – Fight in the Store Room

ZEKE – God of GSXR

Halitosis plays some newly released oldies for the new year

ZELLOTS – On the Dole

THE NORMALS – No Cigars

JACK – Armee and Fuck-Off Tout le Monde

JACK & THE RIPPERS – No Desire

BAD LUCK – Le Motard

ROTTEN RON – R.I.P. Fast Eddie

PETITE – Gentile Boy

EEL – No Mercy

DESGRASIA JUBENIL – Jovenes Callientes

SUBDUED – Torment and Torture

MOTORHEAD – Dead Men Tell No Tales

Horrible Halitosis eats Shit!

GENERACION BASURA – Gente De Bien

GESTURES – Control

GOOD GRIEF – Eat Shit

CAT AND THE UNDERDOGS – The Cops Are Coming

FALSE PROFIT – Masters of the Universe

P.R.O.B.L.E.M.S. – Afterburner



Rotten Ron – R.I.P. JJ

LIEBENDEN TOTEN – Inferno

MURO – No Mas

U-NIX – Star

SOCIEDAD DE MIERDA – Que Patria En Esta

MISS DESTINY – Randy

Horrible’s Soup of the Day

SOUP – Take a Day

Outro song:

OFFENDERS – I Hate Myself

