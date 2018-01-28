MRR Radio #1594 • 1/28/18

Put the kids to bed, folks. This show is all about Pete’s rock block.

Fun fact: if you play these two FALL songs simultaneously, it sounds awesome. RIP Mark E.

THE FALL – Rowche Rumble

THE FALL – Cab it Up

And now, the main event. Pete’s turgid, glistening rock block. Revel in its majesty.

GENPOP – Dear Jackie

ENGINE SUMMER – Basement

THE WORLD – Loser

THE COWBOYS – Hands of Love (Around My Throat)

PUBLIC EYE – Soft Strain

THE ANTIKAROSHI – BLOW

UNIFORM – Crystal World

GAD WHIP – Train Song Pt. 2

WAR BRIDES – Halitosis

PERMANENT MAKEUP – Confounded

And now, after these messages, Langford massages his own set.

EDDY CURRENT SUPPRESSION RING – I Admit My Faults

SARANDON – Mark

MARK WYNN – Massive Song

THE PULSES – Metal Man

HYGIENE – Things to Do

We hope you’re satisfied. We sure are.

SHOPPING- In Other Words

SHITSTORM – Untitled

