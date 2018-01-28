MRR Radio #1594 • 1/28/18
January 28th, 2018 by Langford
Put the kids to bed, folks. This show is all about Pete’s rock block.
Fun fact: if you play these two FALL songs simultaneously, it sounds awesome. RIP Mark E.
THE FALL – Rowche Rumble
THE FALL – Cab it Up
And now, the main event. Pete’s turgid, glistening rock block. Revel in its majesty.
GENPOP – Dear Jackie
ENGINE SUMMER – Basement
THE WORLD – Loser
THE COWBOYS – Hands of Love (Around My Throat)
PUBLIC EYE – Soft Strain
THE ANTIKAROSHI – BLOW
UNIFORM – Crystal World
GAD WHIP – Train Song Pt. 2
WAR BRIDES – Halitosis
PERMANENT MAKEUP – Confounded
And now, after these messages, Langford massages his own set.
EDDY CURRENT SUPPRESSION RING – I Admit My Faults
SARANDON – Mark
MARK WYNN – Massive Song
THE PULSES – Metal Man
HYGIENE – Things to Do
We hope you’re satisfied. We sure are.
SHOPPING- In Other Words
SHITSTORM – Untitled
Maximum Rocknroll Radio is a weekly radio show and podcast featuring DIY punk, garage rock, hardcore, and more from around the world. Our rotating cast of DJs picks the best of the best from MRR magazine’s astounding, ever-growing vinyl archive. You can find MRR Radio archives, specials, and more at radio.maximumrocknroll.com. Thanks for listening!
