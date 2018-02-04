MRR Radio #1595 • 2/4/18

Jenn Pelly joins Grace and Layla to play a set of songs inspired by her book The Raincoats. Catch her reading in LA this week!

Intro song:

SUBURBAN HOMES – Unemployed

My Brain is Hanging Upside Down

PARSNIP – Health

TERRY – Take Me to the City

PRIMO! – Gold Frame

SPOTTING – No Prize

DEBBIE DOWNERS – Tracksuit Willy

BB & THE BLIPS – Whinge and Whine

BRACE BELDEN – Mouth Cloaca

RAPID DYE – Clawed Glove

NASHO – FTP

SISTEMA EN DECADENCIA – Culpables

THE CHATS – Smoko

Ten Inches of Terror

ELECTRIC EELS – Safety Week

THE FALL – Prole Art Threat

HUGGY BEAR – Shaved Pussy Poetry

THE EYES – Disneyland

No One Teaches You How to Live

THE SLITS – Number One Enemy

YOUNG MARBLE GIANTS – Brand New Life

KLEENEX – Madness

RAINCOATS – In Love

SWELL MAPS – New York

PATTI SMITH – Gloria In Ex Deo

BIKINI KILL – I hate Danger

THE SLITS – Once Upon a Time in a Living Room

