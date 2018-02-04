MRR Radio #1595 • 2/4/18
February 4th, 2018 by Grace Ambrose
Jenn Pelly joins Grace and Layla to play a set of songs inspired by her book The Raincoats. Catch her reading in LA this week!
Intro song:
SUBURBAN HOMES – Unemployed
My Brain is Hanging Upside Down
PARSNIP – Health
TERRY – Take Me to the City
PRIMO! – Gold Frame
SPOTTING – No Prize
DEBBIE DOWNERS – Tracksuit Willy
BB & THE BLIPS – Whinge and Whine
BRACE BELDEN – Mouth Cloaca
RAPID DYE – Clawed Glove
NASHO – FTP
SISTEMA EN DECADENCIA – Culpables
THE CHATS – Smoko
Ten Inches of Terror
ELECTRIC EELS – Safety Week
THE FALL – Prole Art Threat
HUGGY BEAR – Shaved Pussy Poetry
THE EYES – Disneyland
No One Teaches You How to Live
THE SLITS – Number One Enemy
YOUNG MARBLE GIANTS – Brand New Life
KLEENEX – Madness
RAINCOATS – In Love
SWELL MAPS – New York
PATTI SMITH – Gloria In Ex Deo
BIKINI KILL – I hate Danger
THE SLITS – Once Upon a Time in a Living Room
Maximum Rocknroll Radio is a weekly radio show and podcast featuring DIY punk, garage rock, hardcore, and more from around the world. Our rotating cast of DJs picks the best of the best from MRR magazine’s astounding, ever-growing vinyl archive. You can find MRR Radio archives, specials, and more at radio.maximumrocknroll.com. Thanks for listening!
