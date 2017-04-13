“New Blood” is our weekly feature spotlighting new bands from around the world! See below for info on how to submit. Now, check out some killer new shit…

Band name:

CRUZ DE NAVAJAS

Date & location formed:

June 2016, Mexico City.

Reason for forming:

At first to give life to some songs that I (Alex) had intended for a “solo” project that never happened, one day while talking with Sharon about doing something together in the post punk genre I told her about those songs which she liked after I showed them to her, so we started reworking on them. After unsuccesfully trying with different guitar players we decided to keep it a 2 piece, wrote a couple more songs and asked Daniel if he could write some guitar parts for the songs, to which he said yes and did a great job, he has also played with us in the live performances.

What are your lyrics about?

The lyrics are mostly about issues in Mexico like feminicides and forced disapperiances, but theres also other songs that talk about anti-capitalist organizations that existed in other countries but that can fit into what is going on in the world and how we could still use their main idea to create newer ways of action.

How would you describe your sound?

Dark and danceable post punk.

What’s in the future for this band?

Write and record more songs, reléase an LP on Going Underground Records in the US and Symphony of Destruction in Europe, we got asked to play 2 really cool fests in Oakland (Near Dark) and San Antonio (San la Muerte) this summer so we’re gonna do that and more dates in between hopefully.

Links and contact info:

*protected email*

*protected email*

cruzdenavajas.bandcamp.com

Band name:



HIGH-VIS

Date & location formed:

Summer 2016, London UK

Reason for forming:

This band was spawned from a couple of homeless demos originally destined for former projects. These groups never really met their potential due to some pretty horrendous personal circumstances, but we liked the songs and wanted to give them a chance once the dust had settled. Having nailed those old numbers, we realised that the combination of a mutant washout from the hardcore scene, a frustrated London cab driver, the French Superman, an Israeli fugitive, and Crappy Rob made for a great lineup.

What are your lyrics about?

First world problems.

How would you describe your sound?

Miserablist punk. Imagine if MASSHYSTERI played songs in the style of THE CHAMELEONS with a Scouse singer…

What’s in the future for this band?

‘A Fist For When You’re Down’ b/w ‘Positive Intervention’ (Farewell Records UK) is in the pressing plant right now. Look out for two more 7”s already recorded by Misha Hering at Holy Mountain Studios in the near future.

Links and contact info:

*protected email*

highvis.bandcamp.com

farewelldeath.bandcamp.com

Band name:

NIHILISTIC FIT

Date & location formed:

2015-16 Fort Worth, TX.

Reason for forming:

Lots of bands were breaking up//people moving away from NTX so it was time for a new group of bozos to play the HC.

What are your lyrics about?

Prayers, commandments and hymns from the doctrine of assbeating directly and perfectly translated by our very own oracle of assbeaterdom which he received during winter solstice from the most high on Mt. Dogweed

How would you describe your sound?

I wouldn’t.

What’s in the future for this band?

Tour this summer w/ ELIX-R, recording new material, swinging belts from coast to coast.

Links and contact info:

*protected email*

i-nhnf-i.bandcamp.com

Band name:

CLOUDGAYZER

Date & location formed:

May 2016.

Reason for forming:

We thought a hardcore band would be a good front for our transgender vigilante bigot-smashing super squad.

What are your lyrics about?

Radical queer resistance, killing rapists, dysphoria and dissociation, gender fuckery, destroying the state on the first date.

How would you describe your sound?

Spastic thrashy powersass hardcore.

What’s in the future for this band?

Fed up fest July 2017, tape release soon!

Links and contact info:

*protected email*

cloudgayzer.bandcamp.com

facebook.com/cloudgayzer

Band name:

GARDEN CENTRE

Date & location formed:

Brighton UK, Last year.

Reason for forming:

Desperate need to write about a single, fictional social group.

What are your lyrics about?

Garden Centre started off with the idea of writing about a group of friends who meet up, or have met up, at an abandoned plant nursery. For the first record I wrote almost exclusively about this group. I really wanted to make songs that were based around a young person’s connection with free spaces in the landscape around them. Garden centres, junkyards, and portions of the beach where you can find really good bits of rubbish are islands in a sort of ‘archipelago of adventure’- where for some the realisations that come with growing up can be discarded. I wanted to write about relationships in these environments. Since then I have also taken a great interest in semi rural energy drink consumption.

How would you describe your sound?

Zingy, but not nearly zingy enough.

What’s in the future for this band?

I am hoping that the other members of the band will all join together and buy me a place in a cookery school, or at least that one of them might teach me to correctly cook. Never once have they hinted that they might be so kind as to do this.

Links and contact info:

*protected email*

gardencentre.bandcamp.com

Band name:

RELEVANT ANGER

Date & location formed:

Technically we were a band in 2014 but broke up a few months later then reformed with a new and consistent line up and sound in late 2015. We formed in San Dimas, CA.

Reason for forming:

Other than spewing nonsense that goes in my head, I’ve always wanted to front in a band and the band I was in broke up to become Relevant Anger. But that incarnation of the band is done.

What are your lyrics about?

The flaws that goes on in hardcore, getting through everyday life, hating stuff, how much I hate the fucking military and how this country should stop bombing others as well as killing innocent people.

How would you describe your sound?

Someone said we sound like Think I Care and that made me happy because that’s the best hardcore band to ever exist on this miserable planet. Fight me if you disagree.

What’s in the future for this band?

We just got out of a hiatus a few months ago so we can play Book Your Own Fest that’s taking place in Olympia which will be happening by the end of April. Day prior to that we’re playing in Portland and after the fest we’re playing our first show in SoCal since like September. Considering focusing on writing new material, but we’ll see.

Links and contact info:

relevantanger.bandcamp.com

abnormalbroadcasting.bandcamp.com

