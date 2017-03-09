“New Blood” is our weekly feature spotlighting new bands from around the world! See below for info on how to submit. Now, check out some killer new shit…

Band name:

D-SAGAWA

Date & location formed:

We deformed December 25th 2015, I remember it like it was yesterday. It was a cold frosty christmas morning and we met with each other to jam in an old abandonded baby-food factory on the MA/NH line after answering a craigslist ad posted by our bassist Jon a few nights prior. Chills ran down my spine as Larry stroked that first chord. from that moment on, I knew this would become something.

Reason for forming:

Because we ran out of things to set on fire(in the name of Kawakami).

What are your lyrics about?

Death.

How would you describe your sound?

A bear being killed by a motorcycle.

What’s in the future for this band?

Prison, torturous existence, then eventually death. As for now, we are currently recording tracks for new releases and will play in your basement.

Links and contact info:

Contact T.P.P at 617-485-6296 cuz hes a cool guy, or email us at *protected email*

d-sagawa666.bandcamp.com





Band name:

TASHME

Date & location formed:

We formed in April 2016 in Toronto, ON, Canada.

Reason for forming:

We’re all friends who have been going to shows and playing in bands for years and I guess we just had the resources and motivation to work on something together. We wanted to do something with a serious tone to it, in terms of lyrical content and stylistically. We named the band after a Japanese internment camp in BC, Canada where one of our member’s grandfather was held during WWII. This was sort of a starting point of what would inform some of our lyrics.

What are your lyrics about?

Different songs cover different topics but some recurring lyrical themes include: the unjust incarceration/detainment of people, dealing with more personal issues like anxiety, exploitation within capitalism, and a little bit of scene politics. Some songs are in Spanish.

How would you describe your sound?

I’m not really sure. We wanted to take influences from 80s Hardcore bands like Jerry’s Kids, YDI, Void and things in that vain. I think we started there and added some breakdowns, more throaty vocals, and a bit of a metallic edge. D-beats.

What’s in the future for this band?

More releases (working on an EP), touring.

Links and contact info:

*protected email*

tashme.bandcamp.com

Band name:

THE BOLOS

Date & location formed:

2015, San Antonio.

Reason for forming:

Our after bar jams started to sound good.

What are your lyrics about?

How shitty your mid 20’s can be.

How would you describe your sound?

Garage punk.

What’s in the future for this band?

Touring the mid-west and east coast this march to play Sick Weekend.

Links and contact info:

thebolos.bandcamp.com

facebook.com/TheBolosTX

Band name:

SLOPERS

Date & location formed:

Amy: Some time in 2016; someplace in Chicago.

Luke: Chicago in 2016.

Reason for forming:

Amy: We just wanted to have a good time.

Luke: There really wasn’t a reason not to start a band.

What are your lyrics about?

Amy: The lyrics are about having good times, having bad times, being lazy, eating doughnuts, and getting shredded.

Luke: Shit talking, eating shit, dealing with shit, fuckin’ shit…..

How would you describe your sound?

Amy: The musical equivalent of making poor decisions in a good choose your own adventure book.

Luke: We literally don’t give a fuck about anything, so whatever that translates to into your ears.

What’s in the future for this band?

Amy: Not sure, but we’re gonna try our goddamn best.

Luke: Doing a split with Alouette (Chicago), hopefully doing a few dates outside of Chicago this summer (hit us up).

Links and contact info:

*protected email*

slopers.bandcamp.com

facebook.com/SLOPERS

Band name:

D-Boys

Date & location formed:

2016 in San Francisco.

Reason for forming:

I was hanging out in Southern California and really wanted to make an album.

What are your lyrics about?

Society, food.

How would you describe your sound?

Like you’re off-roading in a mini-van with all your friends.

What’s in the future for this band?

Tapes out and hopefully some shows; hit us up!

Links and contact info:

*protected email*

d-boys1.bandcamp.com

