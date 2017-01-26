“New Blood” is our weekly feature spotlighting new bands from around the world! See below for info on how to submit. Now, check out some killer new shit…

Band name:

DROOL

Date & location formed:

Spring of 2016, Atlanta GA.

Reason for forming:

Surge, Busch beer, friendship.

What are your lyrics about?

Hatred of humankind of course, forgetting stuff, personal experiences, and discrediting the stupid blue lives matter movement.

How would you describe your sound?

Noisy hardcore punk that definitely uses chorus pedal.

What’s in the future for this band?

We just finished a tour with our buds bad example from Birmingham and played at This is austin not that great. Now we are going to focus on writing more songs for a possible 7″. Then more touring this year.

Links and contact info:

*protected email*

droolies.bandcamp.com

Band name:

RAT CAGE

Date & location formed:

Rat Cage was born in my brain around August 2016. The Demo was formed in one afternoon that month at The Lughole in Sheffield while I was skiving work.

Reason for forming:

A couple of my other bands were dormant/dying. I had ideas for riffs polluting my head that I had to get onto tape. I also had been wanting the challenge of doing a one man project for a while, so this was the perfect opportunity.

What are your lyrics about?

My songs are about all the fucked up shit that’s going on right now. And there’s a hell of a lot of it.

How would you describe your sound?

There’s no denying my obsession with Totalitär and Swedish hardcore comes through strong in this band. But singing with a British accent gives it a UK82 edge aswell I guess. Disarm meets Partisans has been mentioned.

What’s in the future for this band?

Caged Like Rats 7″ due for release on La Vida Es Un Mus in February.

Also, the possibility of a full band live show at Noise Annoys Festival this July in Sheffield is on the cards.

Links and contact info:

*protected email*

lavidaesunmus.bandcamp.com

ratcage.bandcamp.com

Band name:



INVERTS

Date & location formed:

Dec 2015, Oakland,CA.

Reason for forming:

We liked each other and wanted to be in a band. Ricky and Elsa found each other on Craigslist, Nora got recruited at Scream Queens.

What are your lyrics about?

Our lyrics are about trauma, transmisogyny, being pissed off about how fucked up the world is, and the X-Men.

How would you describe your sound?

Dissonant noise from space faggots.

What’s in the future for this band?

A lot of new songs, another album this year, elsa playing guitar, and tours! We are going to the pacific northwest (Corvallis, Seattle, Olympia, Portland) this March w Late Bloom, from San Francisco, stay tuned for dates.

Links and contact info:

Inverts is Elsa, Ricky, Nora. You can hear our demo from 2016 at bandcamp.inverts.com, we also have a facebook page lol sorry, also our email is *protected email*

Band name:

COLD LEATHER

Date & location formed:

Summer 2016, Berlin.

Reason for forming:

The obvious shortage of leather-themed band names.

What are your lyrics about?

The shitty life… and the good life.

How would you describe your sound?

As if late 1970s L.A. was actually located in the early 80s UK, and everyone was also really into decent classic rock.

What’s in the future for this band?

For now a 7“ on Sabotage Records. Playing as much as we can.

Links and contact info:

*protected email*

coldleather.bandcamp.com

Band name:

ABUSE OF POWER

Date & location formed:

Winter 2015 / Atlanta GA.

Reason for forming:

We already hang out everyday, so why not start a band together?

What are your lyrics about?

Personal life experiences and struggles / showing compassion for others / being comfortable with yourself.

How would you describe your sound?

90’s Atlanta hardcore sound / early new age records vibe.

What’s in the future for this band?

7″ coming soon on BBB records / full US tour in the works.

Links and contact info:

*protected email*

abuseofpower.bandcamp.com

Do you have or know of an awesome new band*? It’s easy to submit to be in MRR’s New Blood feature — just email us the following info, and keep keeping’ it real…

1) Band name:

2) Date & location formed:

3) Reason for forming:

4) What are your lyrics about?

5) How would you describe your sound?

6) What’s in the future for this band?

7) Links and contact info:

Along with the answers please send a band photo at least 600px on the longest side (with photo credits), and a logo if you have one, to: *protected email*

*By “new band” we mean a band that formed within the past year or year and a half.