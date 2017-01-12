“New Blood” is our weekly feature spotlighting new bands from around the world! See below for info on how to submit. Now, check out some killer new shit…

Band name:

HAIRCUT

Date & location formed:

Charlottesville, VA 2016.

Reason for forming:

Haircut existed with some other lineups starting in late 2015, and we finally got a solid crew together in summer 2016. A few of us moved into a show space in Charlottesville around the same time, so that worked out pretty nicely as far as being able to practice and play shows regularly.

What are your lyrics about?

Consent, being Latin American, grief, femininity.

How would you describe your sound?

We were really diggin on the classics when we started putting it together. X, Fang and Black Flag come to mind.

What’s in the future for this band?

Play some gigs! Maybe we’ll even take it outside of Virginia this year.

Links and contact info:

haircutva.bandcamp.com

Band name:



THE LEASH

Date & location formed:

Sometime early 2015 we formed as Gutter. Got a new drummer (Phill Gonzalez), wrote new songs, and released material as The Leash late 2016. Austin, TX.

Reason for forming:

To show the world the fucking boys are back in town.

What are your lyrics about?

Embarrassment, trust issues, addiction, depression, guilt, psychedelics, nihilism, disillusionment. Maybe a song or two about social or political issues, but that typically does not align with the ways of the collar, the leash, and the bond between the two.

How would you describe your sound?

Soggy meets Poison Idea? Recently gravitating more towards a faster and more straight forward sound for our next release.

What’s in the future for this band?

Spread the gospel of the trinity: the leash, the collar, and the bond between the two.

Links and contact info:

theleash.bandcamp.com

Band name:



THE SURGE

Date & location formed:

Summer of 2016. Fresno, CA.

Reason for forming:

We wanted to start a band to tour and distract us from our normal lives. The Fresno scene is sick but it’s small so we wanted to get it out there. Shouts out Step For Change, Urgency, Choke$lam.

What are your lyrics about?

The collective point is to give back the freedom of choice to people to live their life how they want to.

How would you describe your sound?

I guess early 80’s punk. Fun fast stuff.

What’s in the future for this band?

We’re on tour right now with CoolSide from SoCal so definitely more touring in the future. Also releasing new stuff in 2017.

Links and contact info:

thesurge.bandcamp.comamp.com

Band name:

FLUKE

Date & location formed:

March 2016, Singapore.

Reason for forming:

We had similar ideas and influences so we got together and the rest is history.

What are your lyrics about?

Struggles of being a Singaporean citizen,

Intolerance and the daily grind.

How would you describe your sound?

We sound like a fluke.

What’s in the future for this band?

A few shows in Malaysia and Indonesia and hopefully release a 7″ by the summer.

Links and contact info:

flukepest.bandcamp.com

Band name:

METHCHARGE

Date & location formed:

Summer 2015 Richmond Virginia.

Reason for forming:

Abject boredom of life.

What are your lyrics about?

Crisis of the world, hearty contrast, neverending bullshit.

How would you describe your sound?

Loud dogs produced by machines.

What’s in the future for this band?

Absolutely no future.

Links and contact info:

methcharge.bandcamp.com

Write to:

2802 Park Ave #4

Richmond, VA 23221

