“New Blood” is our weekly feature spotlighting new bands from around the world! See below for info on how to submit. Now, check out some killer new shit…

Band name:

HVAC

Date & location formed:

Spring 2016 in New York.

Reason for forming:

As a personal antidote to this bullshit system (or put more eloquently by Bell Hooks) the “imperialist white supremacist capitalist patriarchy” that we’re living in and that sometimes insidiously creeps into the communities that we forge as an alternative to that.

What are your lyrics about?

Anjelica: Revenge as freedom from abuse, some of the things going on around us in punk that suck.

Sarah: The struggles of being taken seriously as a non-male; knowing that you deserve better than what you’re getting from your environment and then being expected to maintain a pleasant demeanor in the harsh and grating reality of being a femme.

How would you describe your sound?

Brat punk you can stomp to.

What’s in the future for this band?

Tours and a 7 in!

Links and contact info:

*protected email*

hvacnyc.bandcamp.com

Band name:

JUDY AND THE JERKS

Date & location formed:

October 2016 in beautiful sunny Hattiesburg, MS.

Reason for forming:

Baghead and Big Bleach went on hiatus so sometimes you gotta rock with your best buds and fresh faces.

What are your lyrics about?

How awesome junk food is, slugs doing slug stuff, being a racoon, and how much better La Croiz is then lame dudes.

How would you describe your sound?

Goofy, noisey, fun, fast punk.

What’s in the future for this band?

More music about silly stuff, records incoming, touring in the summer possibly, having ~fun~

Links and contact info:

judyandthejerks.bandcamp.com

Band name:

WHIPS

Date & location formed:

February 2015 / San Francisco, CA.

Reason for forming:

Carlos, Kyle, and Josh started playing Sabertooth Zombie cover songs together in high school and continuously jammed since. Whips started as a project in 2015 with Carlos and our old singer, Matthew. We took a break for year and reformed with our current singer Daniel in October 2016.

What are your lyrics about?

True crime, mental struggle, Daniel’s haunting perspective of the world through the eyes of a serial killer.

How would you describe your sound?

I would describe our sound with rock n roll influences. Other people have said that we “sound like” G A G, so we went with it, which is we made shirts with ball gags on them. :)

What’s in the future for this band?

Continue to rock in more places inside or outside of the country.

Links and contact info:

*protected email*

whipshc.bandcamp.com

Band name:

CELLULOID

Date & location formed:

Started in Seattle around September 2014, picked up our singer in March 2015.

Reason for forming:

It seemed like we were the only goth kids in Seattle who also like country.

What are your lyrics about?

Occultism and whiskey-fueled despondency.

How would you describe your sound?

“The good Cheena” – Rob Fletcher

What’s in the future for this band?

West coast tour in mid/late February, hopefully East Coast tour in the fall. Also just released a full length with Casino Trash Records.

Links and contact info:

celluloidseattle.bandcamp.com

Band name:



PSOAS

Date & location formed:

Mid 2015, Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Reason for forming:

We’ve all had other fast bands since 2013 and just wanted to make a new and faster one.

What are your lyrics about?

Likeable or hateable characters in likeable or hateable situations.

How would you describe your sound?

Hardcore Punk² + Violence.

What’s in the future for this band?

Record a LP. Tour wherever we are invited to.

Links and contact info:

psoas.bandcamp.com

