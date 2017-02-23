“New Blood” is our weekly feature spotlighting new bands from around the world! See below for info on how to submit. Now, check out some killer new shit…

Band name:

LACKER

Date & location formed:

Early 2016 / Oakland, CA.

Reason for forming:

We do what we want. neither of us knew how to play and were tired of seeing technically skilled bands make music that didn’t hold a resonance with us.

What are your lyrics about?

Intimacy, sex, love, race, class, trauma, lies.

How would you describe your sound?

Maybe like no trend meets hole but minus dudes and guitars.

What’s in the future for this band?

More shows with queer femmes of color, more new material, maybe tapes.

Links and contact info:

l-a-c-k-e-r.bandcamp.com

Band name:



NO DICE

Date & location formed:

Late July 2016, at a show in Seattle.

Reason for forming:

Reason for forming: We were at some show yelling about how much we like Madball, and we decided we should start a band. Turns out two of us were kidding about

liking Madball. We also do not sound like them.

What are your lyrics about?

Our lyrics are about things that matter to our singer: what’s going on in the world, feelings, friendship, unity.

How would you describe your sound?

Several people have said we remind them of Outburst, without actually sounding like Outburst. Someone said we reminded them of Freedom, but they were wrong.

What’s in the future for this band?

Our demo just came out on tape. We have some shows planned, most notably a quick tour to the Bay Area with Rare Form from Philly/MA in April and Book Your Own Fest in Olympia, also in April. We have a few new songs we’ll hopefully record soonish.

Links and contact info:

*protected email*

nodicehc.bandcamp.com

Band name:

CELL ROT

Date & location formed:

Spring 2016.

Reason for forming:

A former band called Exhaaust fell apart after members moved away. There were some unfinished songs and the remaining members wanted to keep on crushing.

What are your lyrics about?

Death, decay, violence and global destruction.

How would you describe your sound?

Brutal and Heaaaavvvvvyyyy.

What’s in the future for this band?

Booking a west coast tour for April and hopefully recording some new songs for a release TBD.

Links and contact info:

*protected email*

cellrothc.bandcamp.com

Band name:

DUMSPELL

Date & location formed:

October 2015 in Hattiesburg, Mississippi.

Reason for forming:

Bradley and Olesya wanted to start a band together, so they got Cody to play guitar, PJ learned how to play bass, and Mary decided to try vocals. We were excited about starting a band with people who had never played before. Then PJ moved away so we enrolled the infamous Hampton ‘Freddie Madball’ Martin.

What are your lyrics about?

Shitty people, shitty ~feelings~

How would you describe your sound?

Angular punk?

What’s in the future for this band?

Everything Is Not OK in March, hopefully another tour soon, and a full-length record coming sooner than later.

Links and contact info:

dumspell.bandcamp.com

Band name:

MENTALITY

Date & location formed:

February 2016, San Jose, CA.

Reason for forming:

We came from a heavier side of the hardcore scene and couldn’t help but notice the lack of unity and the unnecessary violence, and we were sick of it. We formed Mentality to help be a part of the positive and more unified side of California hardcore, and hardcore as a whole.

What are your lyrics about?

Our lyrics revolve around themes of scene unity, world issues, and personal turmoil.

How would you describe your sound?

Our sound is a punchy, aggro youth crew with influences from traditional bands like Breakdown, Raw Deal, and Outburst, as well as more modern bands like The Flex, Lower Species, and Freedom.

What’s in the future for this band?

We’ve been taking things slow but with a few micro tours under our belts we plan on going on our first longer tour later this summer, as well as putting out another demo possibly early in the summer.

Links and contact info:

mentalityhc.bandcamp.com

twitter.com/MENTALITYXXX

Band name:



HEADSPLITTERS

Date & location formed:

Brooklyn, NY 2016.

Reason for forming:

The end is nigh!

What are your lyrics about?

Realities of war, and the inherent hypocrisy of the system. A reminder of the possibility of life outside governing rule.

How would you describe your sound?

We started playing some motorpunk shit, and we played the riffs too fast… people started comparing us to Puke. So we fully embraced that Scandinavian raw punk sound. writing riffs that channel those influences started flowing naturally and we ran with it.

What’s in the future for this band?

7 inch on Brain Solvent Propaganda, Varning in September, and hitting the road as much as possible.

Links and contact info:

*protected email*

headsplitters.bandcamp.com

Band name:

DOGGERY

Date & location formed:

December 2015, Kryvyy Rih/Ukraine.

Reason for forming:

To make some noise for our dogs.

What are your lyrics about?

Violence, chaos, crime, hatred of everything that surrounds us. Y’all can go fuck yourselves.

How would you describe your sound?

Gangsta hardcore punk.

What’s in the future for this band?

Fortunately RIP.

Links and contact info:

doggery.bandcamp.com

Do you have or know of an awesome new band*? It’s easy to submit to be in MRR’s New Blood feature — just email us the following info, and keep keeping’ it real…

1) Band name:

2) Date & location formed:

3) Reason for forming:

4) What are your lyrics about?

5) How would you describe your sound?

6) What’s in the future for this band?

7) Links and contact info:

Along with the answers please send a band photo at least 600px on the longest side (with photo credits), and a logo if you have one, to: *protected email*

*By “new band” we mean a band that formed within the past year or year and a half.