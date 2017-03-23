“New Blood” is our weekly feature spotlighting new bands from around the world! See below for info on how to submit. Now, check out some killer new shit…

Band name:

MALA MENTE

Date & location formed:

We formed in Denver, CO around December of 2016.

Reason for forming:

We’re all close friends and we do a lot of different types of work together. As a brown femme in punk, I would rarely ever see other femmes in bands, particularly femmes of color, so I felt a certain representation was missing and I wanted to help fill that void.

What are your lyrics about?

We wanted to talk about issues we feel passionately about.. that may make some feel uncomfortable. Our lyrics touch on racism, certain forms of assault, police brutality, colonization, anti-borders, heartbreak, machismo. Issues that many people, who may not have a platform to speak on these things, can relate to.

How would you describe your sound?

I’ve heard “Heavy, cathartic, sludgy hardcore” someone compared us to Dystopia and I want that person to know they’re wrong.

What’s in the future for this band?

We are playing Book Your Own Fest, a DIY fest in Olympia that centers Womxn/Queer/Trans/Femme/PoC voices in Punk and Hardcore on April 29th & 30th. We just released our self-titled EP. We have tapes and shirts on the way! We live in different parts of the country but we work around the distance.

Links and contact info:

*protected email*

malamentehc.bandcamp.com

or through facebook as: mala(space)mente.

For faster responses on FB: Ix Ix Chel.

Band name:



LACE

Date & location formed:

January 2016//Houston Texas.

Reason for forming:

Creating something with old friends.

What are your lyrics about?

Destructive human behavior.

How would you describe your sound?

Hardcore/Post Punk.

What’s in the future for this band?

A full length LP on Iron Lung Records. Playing San Antonio’s San La Muerte Festival, and looking for select shows around the country.

Links and contact info:

facebook.com/lacetx

lacetx.bandcamp.com

Band name:

PURITANS

Date & location formed:

Early 2016.

Reason for forming:

Creative outlet.

What are your lyrics about?

Societal pressures, criticism of human behavior, religion, anxiety, romanticization of depression and suicide, selfishness, self-righteousness

How would you describe your sound?

Post-punk.

What’s in the future for this band?

Planning on recording new songs in the next few months, and keep playing shows.

Links and contact info:

facebook.com/PuritansVancouver

puritansband.bandcamp.com

Band name:



HYÄNE

Date & location formed:

Summer/fall 2015 in Berlin.

Reason for forming:

Three friends who wanted to start a band.

What are your lyrics about?

Social issues, fucked up society and weltuntergang.

How would you describe your sound?

The idea was to play angry and raw post-punk inspired by early 80s west-berlin/german and U.K. punk bands from the cold war era.

What’s in the future for this band?

travelling and playing live as much as possible. new songs, records, … and getting more hooked on synths.

Links and contact info:

*protected email*

hyaene.bandcamp.com



Band name:

PETITE

Date & location formed:

11/15/2016 – Portland, OR.

Reason for forming:

Escaping heartbreak to do something we love.

What are your lyrics about?

Intersections of oppression, the experience of being female, social justice, a better future.

How would you describe your sound?

Chaos En France walks in on No Future Records knockin’ boots with Riot City.

What’s in the future for this band?

Tours, romance, bad jokes, pushing our demo and possibly a record?

Links and contact info:

*protected email*

petitepdx.bandcamp.com

Band name:

ESSEX MURO

Date & location formed:

2015 Raleigh North Carolina @ roach garden.

Reason for forming:

We had the idea floating around for a couple of months before we started writing for it. Honestly, we were just fucking bored and thought it would be cool to play with our favorite local punk bands.

What are your lyrics about?

Our shitty house that we all live in AKA (roach garden) and local weirdos.

How would you describe your sound?

Weird psych hardcore punk, I guess.

What’s in the future for this band?

Records, more speed and touring.

Links and contact info:

*protected email*

essexmuro.bandcamp.com

Band name:

BAD VIBES

Date & location formed:

Cardiff, Wales, April 2016.

Reason for forming:

I made the demo on this knackered Tascam years ago, and then forgot about it. I’d been back in Cardiff a year, and Max from Joanna Gruesome liked the tracks so much he decided he’d start a band with guys from Artefact and Caramel to play them live. I kindly got asked to join.

What are your lyrics about?

Fragility. Dull stuff. Konbini Boys is about two young guys who worked at the 7/11 near my place when I lived in Japan. They were total dudes, and often worked the same shift. One of them went missing for a while. I asked why, and his friend whispered the guy was ‘too heartbroken’ to come to work, which I liked. Bad Vibes the song is about this deli in Glasgow I eventually got fired from. Behind the scenes it was fucking disgusting, and I’m pretty sure it had ties to organised crime.

How would you describe your sound?

Regressive, largely unhelpful.

What’s in the future for this band?

Regret. New demo in May!

Links and contact info:

*protected email*

badvibescc.bandcamp.com

