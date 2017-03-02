“New Blood” is our weekly feature spotlighting new bands from around the world! See below for info on how to submit. Now, check out some killer new shit…

Band name:

MALA RACHA

Date & location formed:

September 2016 in Olympia/Seattle.

Reason for forming:

Representation is really important and I wanted to have a band by people of color for people of color that people could relate to and identify with, not only because of how things are right now, but because of how they’ve always been for marginalized groups.

What are your lyrics about?

My lyrics are about mistreatment and oppression of people of color, racism, and police brutality. Well, it’s about being sick of all that shit.

How would you describe your sound?

We’ve heard “Hard, Fast, and Stompy”, I guess that’s pretty accurate.

What’s in the future for this band?

We are playing Book Your Own Fest, a fest centering the voices of Womxn and Trans/Queer people in punk and hardcore on April 29th and 30th. Other than that, we just put out our demo and will have tapes soon!!

Links and contact info:

email us at *protected email*

malarachahc.bandcamp.com

You can contact me (Sen/ia/) on Facebook under No Chin Gues.

Band name:

HWY! (pronounced Highway!)

Date & location formed:

SUNSTAR STUDIOS California January 1, 2017.

Reason for forming:

For better or worse a new era has begun. These energies, flowing thru us all, have been forged thru our earthly vessels into the sonic switch blade which we call HWY! We are not sure where this road will take us but one thing is certain: There is only one true HWY!

What are your lyrics about?

Organized crime and alternate realities.

How would you describe your sound?

Every Philip K. Dick novel read aloud simultaneously through semi functioning peavey amps.

What’s in the future for this band?

For 2017, Tour west coast in august and 7″ out soon. Hopefully this time next year we will be touring the Midwest. A lot of great music going on out there and all over the US right now! Cheers!

Links and contact info:

hwyone.bandcamp.com

*protected email*

714-501-3669

Band name:



ZIPTIE

Date & location formed:

Seattle, around May of 2016.

Reason for forming:

Two founding members moved to Seattle from Boise and wanted to started a punk band with Spencer and I, so we did.

What are your lyrics about?

Self-loathing, having a rock and roll fun time, mental health, and love.

How would you describe your sound?

“Slimeball punk freaks,” driving rhythm section, piercing guitars, scratchy vocals. Punk 4 the punks, windmillers get out.

What’s in the future for this band?

Hopefully we’ll re-record some old songs, write and record some new ones, and put out a tape or something.

Links and contact info:

ziptie.bandcamp.com

425-289-8638

Band name:



DEVIL MASTER

Date & location formed:

Halloween Philly 2015.

Reason for forming:

Devil is Master.

What are your lyrics about?

Devil is Master.

How would you describe your sound?

Cobwebs, dungeons, torment, etc.

What’s in the future for this band?

SATAN SPITS ON CHILDREN OF LIGHT.

Links and contact info:

devilmaster.bandcamp.com

Band name:



RAPTURE

Date & location formed:

September, 2016. Leeds, England.

Reason for forming:

We were all very eager to start a new band last summer and living close to each other made it easy to do so.

What are your lyrics about?

Our lyrics are about current political and social issues and trying to raise awareness of these issues.

How would you describe your sound?

Hardcore punk in a nutshell.

What’s in the future for this band?

We will be touring Europe this summer and recording a 7″ in April.

Links and contact info:

raptureleeds.bandcamp.com

Band name:

TROUBLE BOYS

Date & location formed:

Austin, Tx 2016.

Reason for forming:

We are bored and miserable with all the terrible bands in town, so we started a bad ass Rock N Roll band to destroy them all.

What are your lyrics about?

Pretty much talking shit on everything and everyone I hate.

How would you describe your sound?

Vicious.

What’s in the future for this band?

Just dropped our first single and have another one on the way. We are touring the Midwest/ East Coast in September and then putting out a full length LP in the fall.

Links and contact info:

troubleboys.bandcamp.com

