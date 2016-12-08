“New Blood” is our weekly feature spotlighting new bands from around the world! See below for info on how to submit. Now, check out some killer new shit…

Band name:

P.E.A.R.L.

Date & location formed:

2016 in Moreno Valley, California.

Reason for forming:

I was just really bored and wanted to start a project that was a love letter to early 80s hardcore.

What are your lyrics about?

Wanting to kill rapists, my mental health issues, hating people who only want to be my friend because I’m trans.

How would you describe your sound?

A dog barking through static.

What’s in the future for this band?

Almost finished recording a promo that should be out early January 2017. After that who knows.

Links and contact info:

pearlontheattack.bandcamp.com

Band name:

HÄRDA UT

Date & location formed:

First band meeting June 9th 2015, Gothenburg Sweden.

Reason for forming:

Kim and Ismael had been practicing drum and bass together hoping that one day find two more members to do loud and noisy hardcore together with. Meanwhile, Kristina and Lauri had been talking about starting a band. They knew Ismael from playing guitar in another band and so Kristina called him one day, when he was sitting on the toilet, and the rest is history.

What are your lyrics about?

Shitty situations in everyday life.

How would you describe your sound?

Hardcore made by teenage orc-punx in Mordor.

What’s in the future for this band?

Release an LP on ADAGIO830 in the beginning of 2017. Write some new songs and do some touring.

Links and contact info:

*protected email*

hardaut.bandcamp.com

Band name:



SCRAP BRAIN

Date & location formed:

Spring 2016, London, UK.

Reason for forming:

We got together for First Timers, a weekend of gigs where every band plays their first show. It’s a project designed to encourage musical participation from people who otherwise might not feel able to, particularly people who are not straight white men. (Applications for 2017 have just opened, you should form a band: application form and more information at https://www.facebook.com/groups/201740340257062/)

What are your lyrics about?

Navigating millenial life as a mentally ill queer wreckhead.

How would you describe your sound?

Barely-controlled weirdo punk/nowave cacophony. Unhappy hardcore.

What’s in the future for this band?

Doing a weekender with Score in December. Want to do some more tours after that. Hopefully a record ASAP. International Scrap Brain Day April 13th 2017.

Links and contact info:

scrapbrainhc.bandcamp.com

Band name:



PEDESTRIAN

Date & location formed:

Winter 2015, Toronto.

Reason for forming:

We’ve all been active members of the Toronto/GTA punk scene for years, but for most of us this is our first band. It’s another excuse to participate.

What are your lyrics about?

Anxieties about sleep and dreaming, loss of memory, feeling low, shame.

How would you describe your sound?

Classic USHC influence not unlike the Toronto canon but with slight inclinations toward post punk/d-beat.

What’s in the future for this band?

Lots of writing, practicing, and figuring things out, new tape in beginning of new year, hopefully touring.

Links and contact info:

pedestrian-toronto.bandcamp.com

shirts at strangematerial.storenvy.com

Band name:

NERVE QUAKES

Date & location formed:

Formed sometime around the start of 2014 in Perth, Western Australia.

Reason for forming:

Oli and Caleb wanted to jam some punk type stuff that sounded like a drum machine and lots of synth… somewhere between Gary Numan and the Screamers. Then Caitie joined on vocals, Charlie on bass and Heather on keys. Caleb ended up moving to guitar. Our sound seemed to just morph into what it is now.

What are your lyrics about?

Our lyrics are about murder, the paranormal, anxiety and exploitation.

How would you describe your sound?

We sound like punks who accidentally found ourselves in a goth band!

What’s in the future for this band?

We’ve got an LP coming out in the next few months so hopefully we’ll tour a bit once that is out. Aiming to get a 7” recorded by the end of 2016.

Links and contact info:

nervequakes.bandcamp.com

imminentdestruction.bandcamp.com

televisedsuicide.bandcamp.com

televisedsuicide.bigcartel.com

imminentdestruction.bigcartel.com

