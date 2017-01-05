“New Blood” is our weekly feature spotlighting new bands from around the world! See below for info on how to submit. Now, check out some killer new shit…

Band name:



PORVENIR OSCURO

Date & location formed:

Summer 2015 – NYC

Reason for forming:

To make a racket and show our discontent and views of everything around us.

What are your lyrics about?

Living in a shitty world, life, violence, bad situations….etc.

How would you describe your sound?

When we started we wanted to sound a bit or so like Cocadictos / Ultimo Resorte, but now, our sound is what we make it, just straight hardcore punk, what ever rings our ears.

What’s in the future for this band?

EP recording will be in the works soon to be released hopefully in the spring on Always Restrictions.

Links and contact info:

*protected email*

porveniroscuro.bandcamp.com

Band name:

LION’S SHARE

Date & location formed:

St. John’s, Newfoundland sometime slowly throughout the fall/winter of 2015

Reason for forming:

We really like Blitz but aren’t really good enough to sound like them and this is what we ended up with.

What are your lyrics about?

Everything from typical punk stuff like war mongers to waiting around for your slow ass friends.

How would you describe your sound?

Everyone else basically seems to say the Partisans/No Future records which sounds good to us.

What’s in the future for this band?

Hard to say. Jon lives in Nunavut right now so it’s a little touch and go. Hopefully play more shows and make people in St. John’s like the Partisans I guess…

Links and contact info:

*protected email*

lionssharepunk.bandcamp.com

709-693-8498

Band name:

BLOODY HEAD

Date & location formed:

Early 2016ish, Nottingham, UK.

Reason for forming:

The others told me they were doing a Dio tribute band… they lied.

What are your lyrics about?

Drug-fuelled hokum & jive/crashing real life.

How would you describe your sound?

The moment the speed catches up with the codine/ broke brain blues/ wonk’n’roll/ raw power.

What’s in the future for this band?

Couple of tapes, couple of breakdowns, Holy Diver tribute album, moon on a stick…

Links and contact info:

bloodyhead.bandcamp.com

viralagerecords.blogspot.co.uk

Band name:

PUMPKIN 👻 🎃

Date & location formed:

Fall of 2015, San Francisco, CA’s Richmond district.

Reason for forming:

Not enough pups in the scene, too many tough guys and bullies. Trying to make a space for all the brown girls in the world.

What are your lyrics about?

They’re about being a girl, woman? Chixana? Feeling uncomfortable in your own skin but also learning to love and celebrate yourself. A lot of seemingly trivial things but they’re the things that make us human. Including but not limited to; Christmas trees, camping, boy scouts, going to shows alone, panic attacks.

How would you describe your sound?

Two pups in a trench coat using a fake ID to get into the bar.

What’s in the future for this band?

We just released our first ever tape! And we hope to tour California this summer.

Links and contact info:

pumpkinsf.bandcamp.com

Band name:

PHOEBE

Date & location formed:

August 2016 Orange, CA.

Reason for forming:

We all wanted to start a band that was different from the bands currently in Orange County and develop our own sound.

What are your lyrics about?

Tony (vocals/guitar) writes all the songs and they are mostly about weird hitch hiker stories/wrestling/ and topics that are unusual.

How would you describe your sound?

We Would describe our sound as a mix of early grunge and 80s Japanese Hardcore.

What’s in the future for this band?

We want to tour up north and we got plans to write a 7″ that will probably be on NeckChop records later next year who knows.

Links and contact info:

*protected email*

abnormalbroadcasting.bandcamp.com

Do you have or know of an awesome new band*? It’s easy to submit to be in MRR’s New Blood feature — just email us the following info, and keep keeping’ it real…

1) Band name:

2) Date & location formed:

3) Reason for forming:

4) What are your lyrics about?

5) How would you describe your sound?

6) What’s in the future for this band?

7) Links and contact info:

Along with the answers please send a band photo at least 600px on the longest side (with photo credits), and a logo if you have one, to: *protected email*

*By “new band” we mean a band that formed within the past year or year and a half.