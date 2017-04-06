“New Blood” is our weekly feature spotlighting new bands from around the world! See below for info on how to submit. Now, check out some killer new shit…

Band name:

PRETTY

Date & location formed:

December 2016/Boston, MA.

Reason for forming:

Most of my creative output is centered around recording and drumming, so I wanted to start a solo project where I could play badly play some riffs and yell a lot; I’m constantly inspired by a ton of talented friends and a lot of it rubs off on me whenever I pick up a guitar and noodle!

What are your lyrics about?

Queerness, embracing identity, and toxic complacency.

How would you describe your sound?

Fairly rockin’~

What’s in the future for this band?

Writing new material and playing some shows with my buds! I’m moving to NYC soon, so hopefully gigging with some of the fantastic bands in the area!

Links and contact info:

*protected email*

iampretty.bandcamp.com

facebook.com/artifactaudio

Band name:

ULTRARAT

Date & location formed:

February 2016 in Montreal.

Reason for forming:

At first the Ultrarat demo was a solo project.

I wanted to play shows so I decided to form the band with my best buds.

What are your lyrics about?

Pain, Life and social, and mental issues.

How would you describe your sound?

We’re a d-beat raw punk band with a lot of Swedish punk influences.

What’s in the future for this band?

We are working on a lp and planning to go on tour in the end of 2017.

Links and contact info:

ultrarat.bandcamp.com

Band name:

LÖSS

Date & location formed:

Late summer of 2016. Gothenburg, Sweden.

Reason for forming:

Three of us played together in another band that was on hiatus at the moment and so we got restless, switched some instruments and started a new band together with Clara.

What are your lyrics about?

First world problems, slaves to new trends, void, having Jesus as your only friend, morons who walk in the bicycle lane, greed, bs…

How would you describe your sound?

Raw & catchy.

What’s in the future for this band?

Make more songs and do more shows…we just got started!

Links and contact info:

losspunx.bandcamp.com

Band name:

DECOY

Date & location formed:

FALL 2015 IN A STORAGE UNIT IN GREENSBORO NORTH CAROLINA BUT MORE LEGITIMATELY EARLY 2016 IN THE FANTASY ULTRA LOUNGE.

Reason for forming:

To rock as hard as possible, and because 90% of punk bands here are the same 5-6 people switched around.

What are your lyrics about?

Street metal, how Decoy is your favorite band, death, standard stuff.

How would you describe your sound?

Pummeling Street Metal.

What’s in the future for this band?

Touring, gigging, and making tons of money.

Links and contact info:

*protected email*

decoy666.bandcamp.com

