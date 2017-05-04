“New Blood” is our weekly feature spotlighting new bands from around the world! See below for info on how to submit. Now, check out some killer new shit…

Band name:

PROTOCOL

Date & location formed:

January 2016 in Tallahassee, FL.

Reason for forming:

We had all been friends and we had all talked about starting a hardcore band in town for a long time, and we finally had time to do it!

What are your lyrics about?

Being black/brown, being a human, being seen as primarily black/brown when you wish only to be seen as human.

How would you describe your sound?

Mutant idiot music that tried to bridge the gap between Gauze and Negative Approach but failed miserably.

What’s in the future for this band?

Nothing concrete yet – hopefully more shows and more music!

Links and contact info:

Band: *protected email*

Label: *protected email*

protocolbrownbois.bandcamp.com

Band name:

PiNK THiNG

Date & location formed:

September 2016 in dallas next to a police station.

Reason for forming:

Forgot to ask each other why til now. We were all active in the scene already. We played in other bands and we wanted to start a new project to do our part for dfw punk. Cesar wanted to start something with Sophia and he asked his good friend Matt to drum. Lauren did vocals for a band called Channel Zero that only played two shows and her vocal style was so good, she had to front another band again.

What are your lyrics about?

Dysmorphia, paranoia, alienation.

How would you describe your sound?

Plain and simple pink punk.

What’s in the future for this band?

Releasing another tape this year. touring next year. trying to figure out a japan tour sometime soon too.

Links and contact info:

Band: *protected email*

Label: *protected email*

pinkthing.bandcamp.com

817 846 4306

Texts are 10 cents a piece and will be billed thru your service provider.

312 N Montreal Ave, Dallas TX

Knøck three times on the front door and walk around to the back

Band name:

DECISIONS

Date & location formed:

February 2016, New York City (we released our first tape April 2017).

Reason for forming:

Jacob, Ellen, Jonathan, and Liana all in one band seemed to make sense.

What are your lyrics about?

Class resentment, being queer, feeling powerful.

How would you describe your sound?

Aggro but funky, freaky…like hitting a tin can.

What’s in the future for this band?

Hopefully scouring the USA for hot punk shows and playing shows around NYC that are not at our house. Also a midwestern tour in June ’17! ((Please help us play in Detroit/Bloomington/St.Louis!!))

Links and contact info:

*protected email*

deathbysheeprecords.bandcamp.com

Band name:



ACRACY

Date & location formed:

Portland, Oregon. June 2016.

Reason for forming:

To yell about things we’re angry about; essentially promoting Anarchism.

What are your lyrics about?

Anarchism, Anti-Capitalism, Economic Destabilization, Anti-Colonialism, Hypernormalisation, Anti-Nationalism/Anti-Fascism, Anti-State.

How would you describe your sound?

Abrasive.

What’s in the future for this band?

Implementing the insurgency, playing peppered shows through out the east and west coast of the U.S., and maybe a lifelong dream of touring Japan.

Links and contact info:

*protected email*

acracy-anarchy.bandcamp.com

Band name:

SUZI Q

Date & location formed:

OMAHA 2025.

Reason for forming:

THE WORLD ELITE HAS DECLARED PUNK TO BE DEAD, IT’S TIME TO FIGHT BACK.

What are your lyrics about?

TO DELETE AND REFORMAT REALITY.

How would you describe your sound?

HARDWARE AND HARDCORE, JACK IN AND LET GO.

What’s in the future for this band?

SPREADING THE VIRUS AROUND THE GLOBE.

Links and contact info:

SUZIQ.BANDCAMP.COM

Band name:

ODD

Date & location formed:

Fall 2016 in Montreal.

Reason for forming:

Mauricio was learning to play drum and I start to jam with him for fun and after we just decided to start a real band and look for a guitarist and a singer.

What are your lyrics about?

Feminist/Political.

How would you describe your sound?

Dark anarcho melodies with fuzzy guitar.

What’s in the future for this band?

We gonna play a lot of shows in the next months in the Québec and Ontario,the Skullfest in Pittsburgh in August and we plan an east coast tour at the same time.

Links and contact info:

oddpank.bandcamp.com

Band name:

ESPEJOS

Date & location formed:

Winter 2016/Chicago (south/north side connect).

Reason for forming:

Brian/Lupe/Fernando wanted to continue playing with each other after the end of Sin Orden (RIP.) With Kerry on vocals, we wanted to create melodic/dark-punk with a different perspective. Switch it up, bring something unique to Chicago DIY.

What are your lyrics about?

Our lyrics are about the beauty and pain of life, i.e. everything from Elena Ferrante’s novels to sexual assault to the lie of love.

How would you describe your sound?

Passionate, dark, danceable post-punk. Anything that we are influenced by musically.

What’s in the future for this band?

Recording in May, hopefully putting out an LP for late summer. Plan for a tour August/September. Continue creating new music and having fun!

Links and contact info:

*protected email*

espejos-chi.bandcamp.com

