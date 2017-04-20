“New Blood” is our weekly feature spotlighting new bands from around the world! See below for info on how to submit. Now, check out some killer new shit…

Band name:

RATAA

Date & location formed:

Late 2016, Singapore.

Reason for forming:

The love for Spanish hardcore punk.

What are your lyrics about?

“Freedom” in one of the most watched first world countries, oppression, and of course, our friendly neighborhood police force.

How would you describe your sound?

Punk.

What’s in the future for this band?

Waiting for our release by Runstate Tapes (Canada), GLordRecords (Malaysia) and The Land In Between DIY (USA). We also hope to tour soon!

Links and contact info:

*protected email*

rataapunk.bandcamp.com

Band name:

CELL

Date & location formed:

Montreal, QC, Canada in the summer of 2016.

Reason for forming:

Things were on an upswing in Montreal and Adam and Andrew were interested in starting a new, more mid-paced hc band. They tried out some songs with a friend of theirs who couldn’t commit and they eventually teamed up with Sasha and Evan. Creating with friends is essential to life.

What are your lyrics about?

The lyrics are about frustration and repetition. It’s about the banality of cyclical tasks of everyday life, and mundane interactions with the world. Kind of Kafka-esque, but with more reverb.

How would you describe your sound?

Noisy, stompy, mid-paced hardcore with the occasional nod to first wave bm.

What’s in the future for this band?

Drunken Sailor is releasing our demo on 7”. We have 4 new songs that we’re going to record before the end of the summer. More shows and touring.

Links and contact info:

*protected email*

cellfromthegrave.bandcamp.com

Band name:

VELVET SUNSHINE

Date & location formed:

Formed in mid 2016.

Reason for forming:

We formed because we all worship the sun and all live in Rogers park, IL. Rip azd.

What are your lyrics about?

The sun, not the moon, and everything in between those two things.

How would you describe your sound?

We are a blend of love, sunshine, and cone studs (not pyramid) but we are mostly influenced by The Mob, Rancid, and Judas Priest

What’s in the future for this band?

We have no future. We are disbanding in June 2017 but have a full world tour planned. See you in Tokyo! After that we will be playing on the surface of the sun so the universe can experience our eternal sunshine

Links and contact info:

velvetsunshine.bandcamp.com

Band name:

ENEMIES

Date & location formed:

Late summer 2016 In Calgary, Alberta.

Reason for forming:

We just wanted to start a band that wasn’t compiled of the same members who form every other band here. We also wanted to start a band that doesn’t sound like anything else we have here in Calgary.

What are your lyrics about?

Stuff that we don’t like such as racism, police brutality, working a lame job, idiots…

How would you describe your sound?

Hardcore Punk with an Oi! influence, done by four non-skinheads.

What’s in the future for this band?

Recording again soon, Maybe playing some out of town shows, Maybe do a split.

Links and contact info:

*protected email*

enemiesab.bandcamp.com

Band name:

SECT MARK

Date & location formed:

We formed in Rome with the actual line up somewhere near June 2016, first we attempted to play together with another line up and a different sound some months before as we were more attracted to a crust kinda mood and had a different drummer while our drummer was the singer and the singer played guitar ahahah! Also three of us were in another band called Lexicon Devils that had already been playing for long time.

Reason for forming:

We were good friends before banding together and shared very similar music taste so it was pretty much an obvious foregone conclusion to start up the new project together. We are all in other bands but this was the band that fully embodied our actual taste and mood in music.

What are your lyrics about?

Lyrics are mainly brief statements of paranoia, an emotional mirror of ourselves sometimes, they talk about politics, state murders, having to deal with people on your own local scene to which you’re just worthless unless you go to their macho themed gigs, they also talk somehow about relationships, about lust, there’s a big sexual charge on them somehow, they talk about the fuck we give about all the things that might or might not be considered art.

How would you describe your sound?

I would say a raw, dark, gloomy and furious punk hardcore maybe a little crust influenced.

What’s in the future for this band?

Bother people. We’re preparing new stuff to record soon. We count on having a new release ready by fall and play as much shows as possible!

Links and contact info:

sectmark.bandcamp.com

Band name:

ANTI-SEED

Date & location formed:

Dec 2016 in Kansas City MO.

Reason for forming:

The members of our band have always had a strong influence from punk. Some of us have been going to shows for years and ever since it’s entered our lives it’s given us a drive of emotion and independency that has severely impacted us. It’s given us a voice. We want to express it with this band further.

What are your lyrics about?

Fascism, resources, toxic relationships, destruction, anxiety.

How would you describe your sound?

Punk.

What’s in the future for this band?

Saying and playing what we want and inspiring others to do the same.

Links and contact info:

*protected email*

anti-seed.bandcamp.com

