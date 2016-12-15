“New Blood” is our weekly feature spotlighting new bands from around the world! See below for info on how to submit. Now, check out some killer new shit…

Band name:

SEX SCENES

Date & location formed:

Sept. 2016 in Milwaukee, WI

Reason for forming:

“We wanted to actualize a new creative outlet in each of our lives. We feel we have the ability to bring something unique with high energy.”

– Zach

What are your lyrics about?

“The lyrics are very personal. The writing for this group is very therapeutic. It’s almost an exercise. Then mostly drugs, booze and how cool I am”

– Zach

How would you describe your sound?

A mixture of Hardcore and Rock’n Roll with elements of Noise.

What’s in the future for this band?

We are preparing to record a full length. Hopefully out in late January or early February.

Links and contact info:

sexscenes.bandcamp.com

facebook.com/sekscenes

Band name:

DIRTY & HIS FISTS

sup I’m DIRTY MIKE and I’ve got 4 fists – SLAMMY PACQUAIO, SEX LIMB, SAMMY SOUTH PAW, and fucking KNUCKLESSS. We gonna beat on your legs and your front end graphic design job and your MOM or DAD or BOTH so they cant pay your phone bill anymore or fix your car when it makes weird noises.

Reason for forming:

Theres no water left in LOS ANGELES cause we took it all HAHA so eat shit. You can buy a bottle off of us if you buy a tape that you cant play cause you don’t have a tape deck even though you have like 10 burger tapes and update discogs pressing info like you review on yelp like its YOUR JOB but its not your job you’re just a fucking loser.

What’s in the future for this band?

2016 was the year of the FIST and you know you gotta eat more adderall and fucking upgrade your MACBOOK PRO to 64 mb of DODGE RAM if you don’t wanna get hit by this predator drone. We are the Wachoskis of MUSIC and will keep you LOCKED IN THE MATRIX

Links and contact info:

dirtyandhisfists.bandcamp.com/releases

Band name:

PROTRUDERS

Date & location formed:

22016 was when we formed in Toronto, Ontario, Canaduh in 201666.

Reason for forming:

We had another band but moved away and 2 of us wanted to start a new band. wanted to start playing musick; sick of the “old songs”, found a couple of bass players/spirit guides for alternation/interlocution. oozed into a four piece? i guess the reason we play is because we want to communicate and engage with “culture”, but its hard to say what the message is. its easy to say that we have the drive and vision that makes us unique, but maybe more truthful to say that we have the time and support to follow through.

What are your lyrics about?

they’re half abstract half narrative half fiction reflections of negativity. Anxiety. obscurity/oblivion. Its poetry learned through listening to music and hearing the wrong lyrics. paranoia. alienation. the voice of irrelevance.

How would you describe your sound?

we currently have drums, bass and guitar (s) and 2 vocals. its rhythm oriented rudimentary sub-melodic clatter/rockn’roll. obscurity/oblivion. best if you just listen for yourself.

What’s in the future for this band?

No big plans. obscurity/oblivion, or world domination. we just did an improv/one off thing that was a cool challenge. we have some new songs and video stuff on the go and we go to east coast/maritimes in January to play shows with all the talent out there.

Links and contact info:

*protected email*

416 320 2989

Band name:

SCORE

Date & location formed:

Luke’s flat, Xmas Day 2016.

Reason for forming:

Alcohol fueled excitement.

What are your lyrics about?

Living with sickness of the mind and body and how that intersects with expectations, privacy, the health service, the public arena, companions, all under the veil of unwanted capitalism.

How would you describe your sound?

Someone called us No Wave/Anarcho-Noise and it kinda stuck. Bratpunk/Primitive Hardcore.

What’s in the future for this band?

Just finished a tour with Scrap Brain and plan to do more touring next year. Gonna make a record. Ruined amps. DS-1s. More alcohol fuelled excitement.

Links and contact info:

*protected email*

scorepunx.bandcamp.com

Band name:

VÄGRA

Date & location formed:

March 2016 in Gainesville Florida.

Reason for forming:

We like playing music together; Vägra is what happens when we play together.

What are your lyrics about?

Ending police brutality, dystopian post-apocalyptic existence, environmental degradation, the disorientation with living in a war-obsessed society, the cynicism that develops from that, how nations and individuals are going to war over who they “are”, and then basic stuff like birth and death and feeling fucked up over everything else in between.

How would you describe your sound?

Hardcore punk, d-beat, “raw”, if it tickles your fancy.

What’s in the future for this band?

A 4-track EP on brain solvent propaganda, a week-long tour of the eastern seaboard, a one-sided LP of our demo tape on Gainesville’s Bloody Master Records, collaborating with our city’s few DIY venues to raise support for musicians and artists and engender resistance against senseless violence and hateful discrimination in our scene and worldwide.

Links and contact info:

*protected email*

vagra.bandcamp.com

Band name:



MARICÓN

Date & location formed:

May/June 2016, Moreno Valley California.

Reason for forming:

For all of lives growing up our families have called us Maricòn for being different than them in our own way. This is our positive outlet, our response to that. This is for every one who felt they can’t be who they are in society. Be yourself. We’re not in this alone.

What are your lyrics about?

Real Life situations.

How would you describe your sound?

Limp Wrist meets Youth of Today.

What’s in the future for this band?

And EP and maybe an LP in 2017/2018, and playing festivals confirmed in LA, Seattle, Philadelphia, Texas, and hopefully Olympia 2017. We’re doing a west coast tour in August 2017.

Links and contact info:

*protected email*

maricon.bandcamp.com

Band name:

ABJECTION

Date & location formed:

Abjection formed February 2016 in Los Angeles, CA.

Reason for forming:

Abe & I (Steph) started the band in Feb 2016 after I approached him with the idea of an unadulterated punk band fronted by a strong woman. He liked the idea and he was in. In finding the right frontwoman, we wanted someone who could convey aggressive vocals, someone who shared our values, and above all, someone who was passionate about punk. Fia fit all of that for us.

What are your lyrics about?

Our lyrics deal a lot with personal dilemmas and sentiments that are universal: betrayal, alienation, disappointment, anger, heartache, regret, and above all, the ability to move forward despite these obstacles.

How would you describe your sound?

Aggressive female-fronted punk. No additional descriptions needed.

What’s in the future for this band?

We just recorded & released our demo Dec 2016, so we’re just getting started! We plan to play as many shows as possible in 2017 and have a great time doing it!

Links and contact info:

*protected email*

abjectionpunk.bandcamp.com

Do you have or know of an awesome new band*? It’s easy to submit to be in MRR’s New Blood feature — just email us the following info, and keep keeping’ it real…

1) Band name:

2) Date & location formed:

3) Reason for forming:

4) What are your lyrics about?

5) How would you describe your sound?

6) What’s in the future for this band?

7) Links and contact info:

Along with the answers please send a band photo at least 600px on the longest side (with photo credits), and a logo if you have one, to: *protected email*

*By “new band” we mean a band that formed within the past year or year and a half.