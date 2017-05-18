“New Blood” is our weekly feature spotlighting new bands from around the world! See below for info on how to submit. Now, check out some killer new shit…

Band name:

SIN CAVE

Date & location formed:

February of 2016 in Denver, Colorado.

Reason for forming:

We sought each other out because we wanted to have fun and create together, to produce and learn on our own terms.

What are your lyrics about?

We sing about our identities and struggles. Our songs touch on themes like: straddling cultures, police brutality, racism, white fragility, and our experiences in the scene/community/life. Our songs are part of our resistance.

How would you describe your sound?

Sass punk pa la gente.

What’s in the future for this band?

We just finished our first tour and put out our second tape, but as far as the future goes we have no expectations. Distance is a factor in getting together and this project has evolved into something very important to us.

Links and contact info:

*protected email*

sincave.bandcamp.com

Band name:

NERVOUS WRECK

Date & location formed:

Chicago, 2017.

Reason for forming:

We all wanted to make music with other rad folks. Many of us have made music before but never quite fit in, out of anxiety from feeling underrepresented as queer, non-binary humans. When we discovered other queerdos in Chicago, we found a way to collaborate on a positive, creative outlet to talk about and deal with the anxiety-inducing world we live in. We also wanted it to be a political project, making punk a threat again, and making shows more than just some straight, white cisdudes playing music in hype bands.

What are your lyrics about?

Nervous Wreck is by and for queer, anxious punks. Our music is weird and funky and so are we. As a band (lyrically, in the shows we play, etc) and in our daily lives (as activists, organizers, etc), we challenge abuse & trauma, homophobia & transphobia, fascism, white supremacy, anti-semitism, the current presidency & political climate, as well as the anxiety and anger that are a product of this garbage.

How would you describe your sound?

Nervous post-punk. Think LiLiPUT, Delta 5, Big Boys, early RHCP. AHHHHHHHHHHHH!!!!!!

What’s in the future for this band?

It’s unclear, but summer sure is gonna be fun! We will be playing with other rad, queer & trans punk bands at Fed Up Fest in Chicago this July. We also just finished a mini-tour, bringing the good word to the rest of the Nervous Nation. Anything we do will hopefully push beyond apolitical punk shows, and go hand-in-hand with playing benefits, book fairs, workshops, and more.

Links and contact info:

nervouswreckchicago.bandcamp.com

Band name:

FUTURE TERROR

Date & location formed:

1/20/2017 Richmond, VA

Reason for forming:

To play straight forward fast punk. I think everyone was kinda bored with what they had been doing and wanted to do something a little different. Justin (guitar) typically does vocals, Jeremy (vocals) usually plays drums, Adam (guitar) usually plays bass, and this is Mackenzie’s first band so it’s a fresh start for everyone. Plus we all love Swedish and Japanese-influenced hardcore punk. It all kinda fell into place. Alex just recently showed up and started playing drums so no one is really sure what his agenda is yet.

What are your lyrics about?

Anti-religion, horrors of war, moronic scum, and nuclear annihilation. On the one hand we aren’t trying to reinvent the wheel with this band but on the other hand it’s all become increasingly relevant given the current administration and political climate we’re immersed in.

How would you describe your sound?

Fast and pissed, influenced by Japanese and Swedish hardcore punk bands with an affinity for pedals.

What’s in the future for this band?

Terror, duh. And we’ll probably play some shows.

Links and contact info:

Feel free to contact us at *protected email* with any weird barn, basement, or sewer shows you’d like us to play.

futureterror.bandcamp.com/releases

We’ll be making demo cassettes soon.

Band name:



LOSST

Date & location formed:

Somewhere around 2016. The band originally from Mentakab, Pahang; Malaysia. Currently we’re: me on vocals, Dean on guitar, Bopix on bass, and Fazrul on drums.

Reason for forming:

We love Hardcore and Punk.

What are your lyrics about?

Almost always about typical stuff, lyrics center around what happens in our everyday lives.

How would you describe your sound?

Hardcore!

What’s in the future for this band?

We’re in the middle of writing new songs for an upcoming EP. We’ll be playing more shows and probably start touring.

Links and contact info:

*protected email*

lossthc.bandcamp.com

Band name:

FLOZ

Date & location formed:

February, 2017.

Reason for forming:

We wanted make the sound that people can relate to (and slam).

What are your lyrics about?

Police brutality, ignorance in the community, Trump, racism.

How would you describe your sound?

Sounds like being broke, bumming cigs, drinking other people’s beer, crashing apartment complex pools, and everything else you wish you were doing right now.

What’s in the future for this band?

Right now we’re all helping Jake draft a text message. Later maybe we’ll get some drinks. Eventually, touring and records.

Links and contact info:

*protected email*

flozflozfloz.bandcamp.com

Band name:

DOG PRISON

Date & location formed:

LIL RAWK ARKANSAS AUGUST 2017.

Reason for forming:

TO MAKE ZINGERS FOR ALL THE VARMITS WITHOUT HOMES OR PROPER LUV.

What are your lyrics about?

BEING SEXY AND DIRTY, HUMANS BEING DEMONS, FRANK (A DOG), AND HOW SOCIETY DEEMS WOMENS BODIES AS PUBLIC PROPERTY.

How would you describe your sound?

LOUD, OUT OF TUNE, DOOMY.

What’s in the future for this band?

A TOUR OF ALL THE ANIMAL SHELTERS THAT’LL PUT JOHNNY CASH’S FOLSOM PRISON SHIT TA SHAME. LIBERATE ALL THEM POOR BABIES!!!

Links and contact info:

*protected email*

dogprison.bandcamp.com

