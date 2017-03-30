“New Blood” is our weekly feature spotlighting new bands from around the world! See below for info on how to submit. Now, check out some killer new shit…

Band name:

SUB SPACE

We are:

Vocals- Sam Light

Guitar- Joe Z.

Bass- Martin

Drums- Tony Kaplan

Date & location formed:

March 2016 Brooklyn, NY.

Reason for forming:

I really wanted to start a hardcore project. I had a lot of aggression that was consuming me in an unhealthy way, and music has always been an outlet for me, so I thought why not start making some. Around that time there were so many amazing femme-fronted hardcore bands coming out and KILLING IT! It really inspired me to finally start a project and put myself out there.Me and Joe started the project and then asked Tony and Martin if they wanted to be part of it. We have all known each other for the better part of a decade so everything just kinda fell into place as we began to write. We all put an equal amount of effort and creative energy into the songs, so everything we have written so far has been a real collaborative effort.

What are your lyrics about?

The lyrics all have interconnecting themes about standing your ground and the constant struggle of internal and external destruction. It’s about raw femme and queer power, about claiming our space, about confronting anger and actually using it as a source of strength. I wanted to write fem-dom lyrics to assert my dominance and make it very present.

I also made the decision to write some of the songs in Spanish. I chose to do that because I am a mix Latina New Yorker. This is a part of me and the lyrics I wrote in Spanish are actually the most personal and vulnerable.

How would you describe your sound?

Sub Space is definitely hc with punk sensibilities. We found a sound that really represents every single one of our personal styles and we are super excited to continue to grow into that sound.

What’s in the future for this band?

As for the future, we are getting ready to put out tapes of our demo and wanna keep playing shows!

Links and contact info:

*protected email*

subspacenyc.bandcamp.com

Band name:

CRICO

Date & location formed:

Mexico City, November 2016.

Reason for forming:

We wanted to start a Rock’n’Roll band influenced by Garage Punk with a raw Hardcore backbone. We all listen to a lot of different stuff as well as sharing a lot of common interests in music and general. Fun, friendship, punk, and memes.

What are your lyrics about?

Our lyrics talk about having fun with our friends, the boredom of everyday life and the satisfaction of emotional and musical self destruction. Dating, relationships, and anecdotes, want to see the city blow to bits, letting your feelings take control disregarding the consequences. We invite people to dance and go nuts, to enjoy the music and just dance.

How would you describe your sound?

Strong and fast. a No-holds-barred invitation to wobble your head, stomp around a have a good time.

What’s in the future for this band?

Tour, make more music and more memes.

Links and contact info:

*protected email*

crico.bandcamp.com

Band name:

TOTAL REALITY

Date & location formed:

I don’t know about date, but some time around May or June 2016 in my flatmate’s room while hanging out with our now singer (Thauer), who was visiting the glorious.

Reason for forming:

Thauer was never in a band and really wanted to sing somewhere so I figured why not. We hit up our two mates Basti (Bass) and Marcel (Drums) and then I wrote the Demo in two weeks cause I still had some riffs leftover from a former band that never really went anywhere.

What are your lyrics about?

It’s mostly about personal stuff which in Thauer’s case involves a lot of social anxiety and disdain towards his peers which – living in Berlin – consists of Tumblr warriors living behind a computer screen. I think if he would live somewhere else, he would be less aggravated but since he’s a graphic designer Berlin is kind of his natural habitat.

How would you describe your sound?

Primitive, simple but effective. In terms of bands I’ve ripped off probably Urban Blight, Negative Approach, SSD or something like that.

What’s in the future for this band?

We just toured so it might be a while before that happens again but definitely writing and recording new stuff. Gonna play some weekends and fests here and there, maybe throw in the occasional one off show.

Links and contact info:

*protected email*

totalxreality.bandcamp.com

Band name:

OMERTA

Date & location formed:

July 2016, Ottawa.

Reason for forming:

Sick and tired of being sick and tired.

What are your lyrics about?

World/society, scene politics, grieving the loss of loved ones, destruction.

How would you describe your sound?

Fast hardcore influenced by early Italian and finish Hardcore in the vein of Wretched, Puke, Mellaka etc.

What’s in the future for this band?

We just came back from touring Mexico in February, gonna write new songs, play more shows and hopefully release a 7 inch in the future.

Links and contact info:

omertapunk.bandcamp.com

Band name:

GAG TAPE

Date & location formed:

Boyle Heights, CA 2017.

Reason for forming:

We were tired of the same bands playing in every show in the L.A scene.

What are your lyrics about?

Oppression, police brutality, and feminism.

How would you describe your sound?

Ass Clapping Hardcore.

What’s in the future for this band?

Tour in the bay area June 9-11, 2017.

Links and contact info:

gagtape666.bandcamp.com

facebook.com/GAGTAPE666

Do you have or know of an awesome new band*? It’s easy to submit to be in MRR’s New Blood feature — just email us the following info, and keep keeping’ it real…

1) Band name:

2) Date & location formed:

3) Reason for forming:

4) What are your lyrics about?

5) How would you describe your sound?

6) What’s in the future for this band?

7) Links and contact info:

Along with the answers please send a band photo at least 600px on the longest side (with photo credits), and a logo if you have one, to: *protected email*

*By “new band” we mean a band that formed within the past year or year and a half.