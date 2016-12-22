“New Blood” is our weekly feature spotlighting new bands from around the world! See below for info on how to submit. Now, check out some killer new shit…

Band name:

UBIK

Date & location formed:

Mid 2016, Melbourne, Australia.

Reason for forming:

Too much goth times, needed more punk times. The 3 gals of Ubik all play together in Masses but different instruments, this was our little dorky side project. It was nice to switch it up and play instruments we weren’t very comfortable/proficient with to make simple and fun punk songs.

What are your lyrics about?

A common theme of mundanities and paranoia of modern Australian life. Apart from the one song about slugs coming out of the plughole and eating people. Actually wait yes, still Australian life.

How would you describe your sound?

Catchy brat-beat with a little sprinkling of anarcho goodness.

What’s in the future for this band?

Trying to get it together and play some godamn shows. Also an EP sometime next year on Danger Records in France & Lost in Fog Records in Australia.

Links and contact info:

*protected email*

ubikpunk.bandcamp.com

Band name:

MACHINE GUN

Date & location formed:

Philadelphia.

Reason for forming:

Yinz think your such good punks but yinz only asked us cause we played in DC.

What are your lyrics about?

Shout out to Philly Slam Crew, Blackout, Blood Pressure, POLLEN, S-21, Kombat, Buddy Kane, Matt Ubansk, Z, Cousin Dan, Andrew Jacobsmayer, Xtina, Ms. Amy, Jim Kirn and Tradition, Ms. Jess, Second Umpire, Chuck,

Negative Approach, Slayer (for Max),

Out Cold, and Wretched.

How would you describe your sound?

We listen to HC, kid.

What’s in the future for this band?

Don’t contact us we are antisocial psychochots.

Links and contact info:

machinegungungun.bandcamp.com

Band name:



POLICY OF TRUTH

Date & location formed:

2016, Vancouver.

Reason for forming:

We wanted to.

What are your lyrics about?

Self loathing.

How would you describe your sound?

Primitive 🐒💩

What’s in the future for this band?

Another tape and some shows, more self loathing.

Links and contact info:

policyoftruth.bandcamp.com

Band name:

COLOR TV

Date & location formed:

2015, Twin Cities

Reason for forming:

We all love DIY punk rock so it made sense.

What are your lyrics about?

That groggy disconnected feeling that is a byproduct of modern life. How do we retain our humanity when we’re over-medicated and out of touch with each other?

How would you describe your sound?

Classic punk rock. Influenced by all

the different styles ​​from​​ around the world.

What’s in the future for this band?

Another 7″ coming out on Neck Chop Records followed by an LP on Deranged Records. Some traveling and playing as much as our schedules allow.

Links and contact info:

*protected email*

colorteevee.bandcamp.com

